The Boys season 3 adds Supernatural actor Jensen Ackles to cast

The Boys season 2 may not be out, but already we’re receiving new information about the already-confirmed season 3. First up, a new casting: Jensen Ackles – who will complete his 15-season run as Dean Winchester in Supernatural later this year – will portray Soldier Boy, the original Supe, in Amazon’s superhero show.

Soldier Boy fought for America in World War II and continued to be a celebrity in the world of The Boys long after that. Sound familiar? That’s because the character was a spoof of Captain America.

The casting of Ackles reunites the actor with Supernatural creator Erik Kripke, who acts as showrunner and creator of The Boys. The writer said in a statement.: “When I was a child, I had a crazy, impossible dream – to provide Jensen Ackles with gainful employment.

"I’m happy to say that dream has come true. Jensen is an amazing actor, an even better person, smells like warm chocolate chip cookies, and I consider him a brother. As Soldier Boy, the very first Superhero, he’ll bring so much humor, pathos, and danger to the role. I can’t wait to be on set with him again, and bring a bit of Supernatural to The Boys."

Ackles confirmed the news on Instagram, posting a video of himself reading The Boys graphic novel while Elvis Presley’s “Soldier Boy” plays. “Keep wondering what I’ll do… when Supernatural finally ends this year. Then it hit me,” the caption reads. Watch below.

I keep wondering what I’ll do....when @cw_supernatural finally ends this year. Then it hit me. *volume ⬆️ Jensen Ackles A photo posted by @jensenackles on Aug 17, 2020 at 9:04am PDT

While Soulja Boy Tell'em’s “Crank That (Soulja Boy)” would have also been a good choice, Presley’s song certainly seems more fitting with the tone of the Boys. Season 2 reaches Amazon this September – find out more about the series here.