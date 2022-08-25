The Walking Dead’s Jeffrey Dean Morgan joins The Boys season 4

Jeffrey Dean Morgan has officially joined the cast of Amazon Prime Video's The Boys. Morgan, who is known for his portrayal as the ruthless, formerly spiked-bat-wielding baddie Negan Smith on The Walking Dead, will be a recurring guest star on The Boys season 4 – though no word yet on whether or not his character will be more villain than anti-hero.

Before the announcement, The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke told E! News (opens in new tab) that Morgan is a "superfan of the show" so naturally the two were "talking and trying to figure out something" for season four.

"Nothing finalized yet, but he and I are chatting and e-mailing and seeing it we can make it work with his busy schedule. So, stay tuned on that," Kripke had said.

Chuffed to welcome @JDMorgan to The Boys S4. Can't confirm if he's gettin' any tights, though. pic.twitter.com/ApDpQgo0QCAugust 25, 2022 See more

The official Twitter account for The Boys (opens in new tab) shared the announcement, saying, "Chuffed to welcome @JDMorgan to The Boys S4," alongside two stills of a smiling Morgan saying, "Give me some tights. I'm ready for some tights."

Morgan then confirmed the announcement (opens in new tab) by quoting the tweet and saying, "Can’t tell you how excited I am! Big thanks to @therealKripke and @AMCPlus & @TheBoysTV for finding a way with both schedules. No easy task. SO DAMN STOKED!!"

The actor is currently filming Isles of the Dead, a Walking Dead spinoff show that stars he and Lauren Cohan in a reprisal of their popular roles that finds the two lost in a post-apocalyptic Manhattan. Looks like he'll be battling zombies *and* wearing a cape – though we'd kind of love to see Negan face off against Homelander.

