The Boys showrunner celebrates "day one" of season 4 filming with episode 1 script photo

Filming on The Boys season 4 is officially underway, and showrunner Eric Kripke has celebrated by sharing a photo of the script for the new chapter's first episode.

Taking to Twitter, Kripke's picture revealed the installment's title – 'Department of Dirty Tricks' – and was accompanied by the self-explanatory caption: "Day One." The top sheet also made clear that the opener was written by David Reed, who was responsible for two season 3 episodes, 'The Only Man In The Sky' and finale 'The Instant White-Hot Wild', and directed by David Sgriccia.

A week before the post, several members of the cast and crew posted selfies as they journeyed to Toronto, where the superhero show is filmed, so we all knew the cameras would be rolling soon after. Those among them were Karen Fukuhara (Kimiko), Antony Starr (Homelander), Chase Crawford (The Deep), Jack Quaid (Hughie Campbell), Karl Urban (Billy Butcher), and Kripke.

Eagle-eyed fans also noticed that Jensen Ackles, who was introduced as Soldier Boy in season 3, replied to Urban's post with the cryptic message, "Pour me a double. I'm on my way." Might this mean the nuclear-powered Supe is back in season 4? Given the ambiguity of The Boys season 3 ending, there's every chance he could.

While most of the usual suspects are expected to return in season 4, there have been some new additions to the cast recently, too. Orange Is The New Black's Susan Heyward is set to play Sister Sage, while The Tick's Valorie Curry will appear as Firecracker. Cameron Crovetti, who plays Homelander's son Ryan, has also been upped to a series regular as well.

As they've only just started shooting, there's understandably no word yet as to when The Boys season 4 will land on Prime Video. It's likely, though, that it will arrive sometime over the summer 2023, considering when season 3 aired (June 2022). While we wait for more news, check out our breakdown of the best shows on Amazon Prime available to stream now.