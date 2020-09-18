The Boys pokes fun at Joss Whedon’s Justice League in new episode

The Boys season 2 has been on top of its contemporary references, from shitposts and memes, to including a character that’s essentially a stand-in for Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Now, it’s set its sights on one of its biggest pop culture targets yet: Joss Whedon’s Justice League.

Minor spoilers for The Boys season 2 follow…

Episode six of The Boys’ second season sees much of the Seven recruited for an MCU/DCEU-style team-up movie, Dawn of the Seven. There, Queen Maeve has to recite some toe-curlingly awful dialogue for a scene about her sexuality – something she is uncomfortable with.

After confronting Homelander about the scene and script on set, the leader of the Seven replies, “This new Joss rewrite really sings, huh?”

Of course, The Boys could preach innocence but the intention is clear: that’s a light-hearted jab at the behind-the-scenes controversy that led to Joss Whedon coming on-board for 2017’s Justice League and reworking what was originally director Zack Snyder’s vision.

The Dawn of the Seven may yet play a larger part in the rest of season 2. Exasperated director Adam has the potential to pitch his own Snyder Cut-style production away from Vought, while A-Train is still working on his own speedy rewrites.

We may never get to see The Dawn of the Seven but we are getting Zack Snyder’s Justice League in 2021. The director recently had his own shot at the original theatrical release of the movie directed by Whedon, saying, “I would set it on fire before I use a single frame that I did not photograph [in the Snyder Cut].”

