The Boys season 2 release schedule: when does episode 4 air on Amazon Prime Video?

The Boys season 2 is doing things differently. Instead of dropping all episodes at once, the September return sees Amazon Prime Video releasing only the first three episodes of the eight-episode run. Then, future episodes will arrive in a revised release schedule.

First up, is The Boys season 2, episode 4. You might already have binged the first set of episodes and feverishly wondered when episode 4 is releasing on Amazon. Don’t worry, we’ve got the answer for that right here – as well as the full release schedule for The Boys season 2 so you can plan ahead.

(Image credit: Amazon)

The Boys season 2, episode 4 release date is next Friday. Specifically, Friday, September 11. The time is as-yet-unknown, though we’ll have a far greater idea on the specifics once the first three episodes launch on September 4. Previously, Amazon shows have dropped at 8am BST but that can differ.

Whatever time it lands is likely to be the same for all episodes moving forward, no matter whether you’re in US or UK time zones – or anywhere else.

The Boys season 2 release schedule

(Image credit: Amazon)

Here’s The Boys season 2 release schedule. Mercifully, unlike Amazon’s recent All or Nothing documentary which has three new episodes at a time, this is nice and straightforward: one new episode every Friday after September 4. So, that should look like this, though this may all be subject to change.