The Boys fans think Gen V may have revealed Black Noir's backstory

The Boys spinoff Gen V is packed with Easter eggs – and fans think they've spotted one that reveals some details about one of the show's most mysterious and tragic supes.

Warning: Spoilers for Gen V ahead!

"Watching Gen V I noticed in The Woods [that] there were paintings of forest scenes – in the scenes were cartoonish animals. Is it possible Black Noir spent some time in The Woods and that's where his cartoon friends came from?" one fan theorized. "(As I write this, I vaguely remember the toons he sees being tied to some restaurant, but I still think the 'coincidence' is a bit much. Maybe there's still more to that story left untold.)"

Gen V introduces us to an underground prison for supes known as The Woods, which is run by the higher-ups at Godokin University. This is where Sam (Asa Germann) is held against his will, along with several other supes, and experimented on.

After Black Noir was severely beaten and disfigured by Homelander, he suffered mental damage and began to believe he was a seven-year-old boy. He frequently hallucinates the Buster Beaver's Pizza Restaurant, who he imagines are his best friends. His fate at the end of season three remains unknown.

"It being established in '65 certainly means it was around when he’d have been a supe in training," someone wrote.

Someone else disagreed with the theory, writing, "Pretty sure they were explicitly the mascots of the restaurant he hid out in during S3, but hey, it's your headcanon bro."

It's possible that the cartoons on the walls of The Woods are simply a nod to Buster Beaver – but it's also possible that there's a purposeful connection. We'll just have to wait and see.

