Keira Knightley and Carrie Coon hunt for the Boston Strangler in new Hulu true crime thriller

Hulu has unveiled the first trailer for Boston Strangler, starring Keira Knightley and Carrie Coon.

Per the official synopsis, the film tells the story of Loretta McLaughlin (Knightley), a reporter for the Record-American newspaper, who was the first journalist to connect the 1963 Boston Strangler murders. As the mysterious killer claims more and more victims, Loretta attempts to continue her investigation alongside fellow reporter and confidante Jean Cole (Coon), yet the duo finds themselves stymied by the rampant sexism of the era. Nevertheless, McLaughlin and Cole bravely pursue the story at great personal risk, putting their own lives on the line in their quest to uncover the truth.

During the 1960s, Albert DeSalvo murdered 13 women in the Boston, Massachusetts area, having been dubbed The Boston Strangler by Cole and McLaughlin during their investigation.

McLaughlin passed away in 2018 at the age of 90, after having a long career as a medical news reporter whose notable work included tackling the AIDS crisis. It was announced back in 2021 that Knightly would portray the journalist in an upcoming film meant to highlight her and Jean Cole's groundbreaking work in covering one of Boston's most gruesome true crime cases.

Written and directed by Matt Ruskin (Crown Heights), the cast includes Alessandro Nivola, David Dastmalchian, Morgan Spector, Bill Camp, and Chris Cooper.

Boston Strangler is set to hit Hulu in the US and Disney Plus in the UK on March 17.