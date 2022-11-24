Black Friday Meta Quest 2 deals are just ridiculous (in a good way)

Yeah, these Black Friday Meta Quest 2 deals are absurd. Full-on ridiculous, in fact. And while that may sound like an over-exaggeration, it isn't; we've never seen offers this good on the virtual reality headset. So many Black Friday reductions are actually pretty average when you dig a little deeper, and that makes these savings hit even harder.

To be precise, the Black Friday Meta Quest 2 deals get you the headset itself (a 128GB version), Resident Evil 4, and Beat Saber for $349.99 from Amazon (opens in new tab) or £349 via Amazon UK (opens in new tab). For those keeping score, that's $50 / £50 less than the price of the device itself. In essence, the games are so discounted that we're going into minus numbers. For a device that never gets its price slashed, that's massive.

We've been keeping a close eye on the price cuts so far in our guide to the most tempting Black Friday Oculus Quest 2 deals, and this is comfortably the best of the lot. We've listed a few others below just so you can compare, but if you ask us, we're not sure how tomorrow's full Black Friday reductions can match it.

(opens in new tab) Oculus Quest 2 (128GB) + Beat Saber + Resident Evil 4 | $399.99 $349 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50 - We've genuinely never seen an offer this good on the Meta Quest 2, even back in 2021 when it was about $100 cheaper. Indeed, this might just be our top deal of Black Friday... after all, the headset alone is normally worth $399.99, never mind with two top-tier games.



UK price: £399.99 £349 at Amazon (opens in new tab)



(opens in new tab) Oculus Quest 2 (256GB) + Beat Saber + Resident Evil 4 | $499.99 $429 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $70 - If you'd rather get a bit more storage, you can opt for the 256GB version of the Meta Quest 2 but still get the same cracking offer to go with it. Actually, you're saving even more in this instance; $70 is being knocked off the sticker price.



UK price: £499.99 £429 at Amazon (opens in new tab)



