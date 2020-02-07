The best gaming headsets for 2020

Ensuring you have one of the best gaming headsets going, no matter what your primary, or secondary, platform of choice is one of the best measures you can take to optimize your gaming experience. Aside from massive sound systems, or some great PC speakers, one of these headsets for gaming will just give you that extra clarity, range, depth and detail that even the best gaming TVs or best gaming monitors can't provide.

But then again, searching for the best gaming headset for you is no easy task if you want to get the right fit for your setup, games and, of course, budget. That's where this guide comes in as we've tested all these sets of cans and can vouch for their quality and the differences that they offer. We have a few criteria to work with as you'd expect and all these headsets cut the mustard in regards to: excellent audio quality (even if its just through a 3.5mm audio jack); comfort (enough to wear for long play sessions); and clarity and communication as the microphone needs to be clear and user-friendly. Mix all these with a sensible budget and you'll walk away with a better prepared take on what will be best for you.

Because the gaming headset market is very saturated, we've whittled this list down to quite a short but very, very succinct list of some of our top, most favourite headsets across devices, platform, and budget. But this isn't just a list of the most expensive: you'll find a carefully curated shortlist of sheer excellence in the form of the best gaming headsets available, with some compatible with all platforms and some sitting in some slight niches. However, if you're after a more honed rundown for your platform of choice you can head over to our dedicated guides.

Best PS4 headset | Best Xbox One headset | Best Nintendo Switch headset | Best PC headset for gaming

The best gaming headset 2020 at a glance

Sennheiser GSP 370

Razer Kraken Tournament Edition

SteelSeires Arctis 9X

SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless

Corsair HS35

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Sennheiser) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Sennheiser) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Sennheiser) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Sennheiser)

The best gaming headset when battery life meets quality

Acoustic design: Semi-open back; around ear | Cable length: wireless; 1.5m charging cable | Drivers: N/A | Weight: 9.9oz | Compatibility: PS4, PC, Mac

Some of the best game audio ever

Incredible battery life

Sennheiser quality design and build

A little expensive

'Only' PS4, PC and mac compatible

I have been reviewing headsets and looking after headset guides for a while now on GamesRadar+ and the Sennheiser GSP 370s are hands down the best overall headset I've ever reviewed. In short, this comes from a combination of all the factors that make a headset great. The sound quality is as good as Sennheiser's reputation with such clarity, detail and depth; the build and design are solid, sturdy and the perfect weight while the ear cups fit so they block out external noise through design alone; and the battery life is genuinely incredible - nearly 100-hours kind of incredible. The price tag will be a bit steep at first glance, but it;'s not unusual for a premium gaming headset to come in above the three-figure mark nowadays, and if there's one headset that does more than enough to justify that price, its this one. Get this and you won't look back.

As an interesting aside, it's hard to find out exactly how big the GSP 370's drivers are. Some internet searching did reveal that Sennheiser seemed to want to keep this information quite close to their chest on the basis that the company doesn't want these numbers to be the way its headsets are judged. Make of that what you will. And it largely doesn't matter, as I bloody loved them and you can read more on why in my full Sennheiser GSP 370 review. If only they were compatible with the Xbox One and Switch consoles too, then this would be the best for everyone.

Seriously, if audio quality and battery life (if you had to pick two factors) are the most important features of a headset to you, then you should go for the GSP 370s.

The best bang-for-buck value gaming headset

Acoustic design: Semi-open back | Cable length: 4.3ft / 1.3m | Drivers: 50mm | Weight: 12.6oz | Compatibility: Xbox One, PS4, PC, Switch, Mac, Mobile

Great all-rounder

Decent audio through standard connection

Very comfy

Mid-range sound could be clearer

Xbox misses out on some features

Largely speaking, the Razer Kraken Tournament Edition is our favorite headset for anyone looking to get the best they can for a just-under $100 / £100 budget. The value is excellent in terms of what you get for your magic beans. The 50mm drivers deliver a clear, loud 5.1 sound that easily matches the quality found in more premium and cost-demanding headsets. Built by Razer with online and competitive gaming in mind, it's safely one of the best headsets for online play, helping you pick out enemy movements and distant gunfire at a decent range and with great accuracy.

The Kraken TE's design and build also has Razer's gaming nuts' DNA all over it: it's light, comfortable and robust - three things you really need in a mid-priced headset. The wired connection comes with an in-line control for volume and mic muting (although this only currently works on PC), and the retractable mic itself is clear without being exceptional. It's one of the most well-rounded and versatile headsets we've tested, and represents great value for money. Note: you'll have to use it with PC to use all its features, bells and whistles, but even for those you can't utilize with consoles, this is still easily one of the best gaming headsets going.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Steelseries)

Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Steelseries) Steelseries Arctis 9X Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Steelseries) Steelseries Arctis 9X Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Steelseries) Steelseries Arctis 9X

The best gaming headset for Xbox in 2020

Acoustic design: Closed back | Cable length: 4.3ft / 1.3m | Drivers: 40mm | Weight: 13 oz | Compatibility: Xbox One, PS4, PC, Switch, Mac, Mobile

Wireless for Xbox One

Superb sound with 3D spacial on Xbox

Excellent battery life

'Only' 40mm drivers

A little expensive

It's compatible with everything and gives a great service no matter the platform you play on, but the Steelseries Arctis 9X is our favorite headset for Xbox players in particular right now. It is specially engineered to work wirelessly with Microsoft's console, and it provides a near-perfect connection, combined with a rich audio experience, and impressive battery life to boot. While the headset comes with 40mm drivers, which are smaller than many similarly priced competitors, the optimization and tuning of them is just perfect (*chef's kiss*), so you get a rounded experience with clarity and detail that you might expect from headsets worth much more.

The trademark Steelseries 'headband' design means that comfort is high, and you'll barely notice the 1.2lbs / 372g set on your head after a while. The mic is clear, comes with decent noise-canceling, and is retractable for when you're not using it. While you never completely remove the mic, it's hidden enough for you to use this headset as an everyday headphone set and its Bluetooth connection means this is actually built into its design and adds versatility. You can even plug in via the 3.5mm connection if you want to connect to other consoles or devices, although you lose a number of features like 3D Spacial Sound here. It's a superb all-rounder, though its main strengths work with the Xbox One, though if you play on multiple devices the Steelseries Arctis 9X is well worth a look.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Steelseries) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Steelseries) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Steelseries) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Steelseries) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Steelseries)

The best wireless gaming headset - and best for Switch

Acoustic design: Closed back | Cable length: 6ft / 1.8m | Drivers: 40mm | Weight: 8.8 oz | Compatibility: Switch, PC, PS4, Xbox One, Mac, Mobile

Great wireless reliability

Excellent sound

A great companion for Switch

Not quite as comfy as others

If you're looking for a top-performing gaming headset for your Switch (and other devices) then the SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless is probably your best bet. It's imprinted with SteelSeries' quality throughout and that starts with the build: it's strong and sturdy, and stylishly designed - combine this with its awesome sound quality for Nintendo games, and its price tag of often-around $100 / £100 and it truly is one of the best gaming headsets going. The headset comes with a USB-C dongle that plugs into the base of your Switch, offering excellent wireless coverage up to about 8m / 25ft. While not perfect, the connection is very good and there's almost zero loss of audio even during busy games.

The SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless has a padded headband with an adjustable, steel core, and foam ear cushions which are incredibly comfortable even if the headband padding isn't very deep - you'll still get medium-long gaming sessions out of it before you notice any aching (or, at least, that's what we found). The detachable mic works great, and is ideal for team play in games like Fortnite. There's even a wire for plugging directly into your Switch if the 20-hour battery runs down. Overall, it's a superb headset, and the best wireless option for your Nintendo Switch.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Corsair) Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: Corsair) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: Corsair) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: Corsair) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: Corsair) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: Corsair)

The best budget, no frills gaming headset

Acoustic design: Closed back | Cable length: 6ft / 1.8m | Drivers: 40mm | Weight: 8.8 oz | Compatibility: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, Mac, Mobile

Excellent value for money

Decent sound

Nice and clear mic

Lacks features and extras

Just stereo sound

Keeping it simple but maintaining some quality too, the Corsair HS35 is one of the best budget gaming headsets going (though more may well appear alongside it in this list at some point). Anyway, the HS35 really bucks the trend of lower price tags usually meaning far less quality. Just because you're saving some cash doesn't mean you should have to forgo all the delicious sound goodness. The Corsair HS35 is the headset for anyone looking to save money and still get a decent pair of cans. This is a thoughtfully designed piece of kit, with a sturdy yet comfortable build and some impressive audio qualities.

Thanks to memory foam ear-cups and a comfy headband, the Corsair HS35 is snug without being uncomfortable after several hours of play, and it's tough enough to withstand being pulled on and off your head without too much care, and withstand the odd accidental fall or bump. The audio won't win awards, but it's on a par with most mid-range headsets, and manages some snappy treble (even if the bass can't match the likes of the Razer Kraken TE). The mic is clear and detachable, and there's a color-coded cable that plugs into any 3.5mm connection. Simple, easy, and very affordable.