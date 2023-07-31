The Ayaneo Pocket Air isn't a Steam Deck rival, but it could be the next best retro handheld

Modern handhelds are anything but lightweight, but the newly announced Ayaneo Pocket Air is an OLED portable that, well, actually fits in your pocket. That’s largely because it has more in common with a smartphone than the likes of the Steam Deck, but the company’s first Android device promises to bring high end features to the retro emulation scene.

Just last week, I shared my Ayaneo 2S review, and the premium handheld gaming PC packs a punch. Ultimately, it serves as a testament to Ayaneo’s high end craftsmanship, especially when it comes to pushing performance and efficiency to new heights. That device is more than three times the price of a Steam Deck, but if you’re looking for elevated specs and build quality, it's arguably worth the investment. We're still waiting on an Ayaneo Pocket Air price, so same rules may apply, but it has an array of features that'll peak your interest regardless.

In a blog post, Jennie from Ayaneo reveals specs for the Ayaneo Pocket Air, and there’s a lot going on within its petite shell. For starters, the 5.5-inch handheld is rocking an OLED display, which is great news for anyone who’s used to using one of the best gaming monitors or a Nintendo Switch. It also boasts an MTK Dimensity 1200, a 3GHz Arm Cortex-A78 chip that’s deemed one of the fastest smartphone CPUs around.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Ayaneo Pocket Air CPU MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Display 5.5 inch 1080p OLED Battery 7,350MhA Operating system Android Weight 380g

Of course, high specs are often gluttonous for power, but Ayaneo says the Pocket Air will come with a 7,350MhA battery to snack on. For context, the Steam Deck uses a 5200mAh arrangement, so it’s needless to say the Android handheld will have plenty of juice at its disposal. No hint at extended longevity is given, so we’ll need to test the portable for ourselves before knowing how long it can truly run for.

As for its size, the Ayaneo Pocket Air weighs in at just 380g, and it’s only 17mm thick. I’m not saying you’re going to want to jam it in your pocket, but it should fit if you’re wearing regular jeans. That idea feels like a novelty in 2023 given the size of even the smallest mainstream handhelds, and it’ll save you lugging around a handheld gaming PC if you just want to use emulators like ePSXe and Dolphin.

Sounds like the Ayaneo Pocket is a match made in emulation heaven, right? Well, potentially, but the market is admittedly crowded. While there are only a few handheld gaming PCs, there’s a wide range of retro-focused handhelds out there. I’d argue Ayaneo could entice players looking for a more premium experience, but existing options like the AYN Odin Pro already bark up that particular tree.

That said, the Ayaneo Pocket does make a case for OLED handhelds, and its chonky battery will surely put many rivals out there to shame. Extras like an active cooling system and hall effect joysticks both sweeten the deal and bring an elevated experience to the table too, so there’s every chance Ayaneo could take the retro scene by storm.

Not into the idea of faffing with emulators? You might want to divert your attention to the Super Pocket, as it’s a Game Boy style handheld that uses modern retro game cartridges instead. In addition, the folks behind the Pocket Air are also cooking up the Ayaneo KUN, a supersize handheld PC that could trump the Asus ROG Ally and Steam Deck.

