Taron Egerton met with Kevin Feige about playing Wolverine in the MCU

Taron Egerton has met with Kevin Feige and other Marvel executives about playing Wolverine in the MCU, the actor has teased. While it seems the meeting was purely hypothetical and nothing is set in stone just yet, Egerton is making his hopes clear.

During an interview with The New York Times (opens in new tab), which confirmed that Egerton had met with Feige about the role, the actor was asked about his interest in the character. "I'd be excited but I'd be apprehensive as well," he said, "because Hugh [Jackman] is so associated with the role that I'd wonder if it'd be very difficult for someone else to do it."

Jackman played Wolverine in Fox's big-screen X-Men adaptations but said goodbye to the character in 2017's Logan. No plans for a reboot have been announced. "Hopefully if it does come around, they'll give me a shot," Egerton added.

A popular fancast to take up the claws is The Lost City star Daniel Radcliffe – and the actor has said he's open to the role. "So many times, people come up to me like, 'Hey man, heard the Wolverine news, that's really cool.' I'm like, 'Mate it's not – I don't know anything about it,'" Radcliffe said recently. "Like, I appreciate that somebody's clearly gone like 'Wolverine's actually short in the comic books, you should get like a short guy to do it!' But I don't see them going from Hugh Jackman to me afterwards. But who knows? Prove me wrong, Marvel."

