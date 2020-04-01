Take advantage of some solid PC discounts at Dell right now in their gaming PC sale

If you fancy the proposition of a new gaming machine this April/quarantine/lockdown time, then one of these machines from a current Dell sale could well tick your boxes. Spanning their Alienware, XPS, and Dell G ranges, there's solid - and reputable - value to be had here. In fact, you can save hundreds of bucks depending on what you go for.

Their gaming PC sale has some good discounts across loads of models (some more average than others), but there is value to be had if you probe and look a bit deeper beyond the headlines. We've picked out a few for your consideration, including the specs of each in brief.

Both the headline deals we've picked out somewhat represent the options at both end of the price spectrum. At the 'lower' end of the scale, there's a great entry-level option in the shape of a Dell G5 gaming desktop built around a 1660TI graphics card, but that also features an i5 9400 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 1TB HDD is up for grabs at $769.99 - a saving of $115. If you can stretch the budget, a Dell XPS PC that comes with a with an i1 9700K processor, an RTX 2060 graphics card, a massive 32GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD + 2TB HDD storage combo can be yours for $1,699.99 - a hefty saving of $310.

While the latter is a considerable amount of cash to spend in one hit (though bite-sized instalments are available which make it very palatable indeed), it does offer genuinely good value in the context of a premium gaming PC, built on a great set of components, and from a highly reputable maker. Meanwhile, the leaner machine is exactly that: a bit leaner. But it's not going to hobble around or be a slouch either - plus, being a PC, you'll have the opportunity to upgrade it bit by bit in the future too. (We're looking at you, 8GB of RAM.)

For those looking for a portable option, we've included a Dell gaming laptop below too. It's a G3 15 variant and is built around a 1660Ti graphics card. Right now it is discounted by 125 dollars and is down to a pretty good value price of $1,049.99.

Dell gaming PC sale

The laptop is, for full disclosure, not a wildly powerful model of Dell's G3 range. However, it is a good build that offers fair value. It's comfortable in its own skin, so to speak, and offers good value for those looking for a mid-level portable machine. Inside this G3 is: a 1080p 15.6 screen; an i5-9300H CPU; a GTX 1660Ti graphics card; 8GB of RAM; and a 512GB SSD. All for $1,049.99, which saves you $125 off the list price of the machine. Nice.

Thinking about the prices of these machines for a bit will hopefully let the value on offer sink in: they are from a trusted manufacturer, and they will have a minimum one year warranty. The PCs will be good to tinker and alter over their lifespans as well, which is a great thing to bear in mind as modifying and rebuilding gaming machines can be one of the most satisfying and fulfilling gaming experiences going.

