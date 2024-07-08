After years of playing MTG, attending MagicCon finally convinced me to buy a playmat – these early Prime Day deals might just give me an excuse to get another one

As my bank statements can attest, I’m not against splashing the cash on Magic: The Gathering merch. My shelves are filled with brands like DragonShield and UltraPro, and card sleeves with art of my Commanders are pretty much non-negotiable at this point. While I might not be rocking anything close to Power Nine level, I’d still like to avoid sticky tables or rogue beverage condensation dealing damage to my precious cards. So, sleeves and card storage are a totally justifiable expense – at least in my mind. Yet, somehow, a playmat has always been a harder sell.

Playmats are used by players across all of the best card games, but are they really even necessary? When I have newer decks that are left languishing in cardboard boxes, why would I drop $50 on what is, at its core, a glorified mouse mat? Well, it turns out that all it took to change my mind was a trip to MagicCon Amsterdam and a glimpse at MTG artist Daria Aksenova’s adorably chaotic World of Trash collection. Like some kind of garbage-diving siren, Daria’s opossum playmat called me back to the Artist Alley again and again until I finally gave in.

(Image credit: Daria Aksenova)

Did buyer’s remorse set in as soon as the high of the con passed? No, actually. Not only is my new playmat really high quality and incredibly stinkin’ cute, it’s made each game of Magic I’ve had since feel a little more special and pretty much entirely eliminated any confusion my opponent might have around my (messy) board set-up. I’m officially a playmat convert, and judging by the influx of early Prime Day MTG deals, the next addition to my collection could be just around the corner.

We’re not due to see the majority of this year’s Prime Day board game deals until next week but you can already get up to 50% off playmats at Amazon. No matter what your preferred aesthetic is or what part of the color pie you’re trying to coordinate with, there are plenty of options to choose from. Even beyond the land of Prime, there are some great savings to be found at other retailers like Etsy and Walmart.

1985 Games Skelly Telly playmat | $19.99 $9.99 on Amazon

Save $10 - With all the hype building around MTG Duskmourn, this spooky retro-inspired playmat feels like a perfect red carpet to roll out for the set. At under $10, it’s also a total steal.



Buy if:

✅ You like the 1980s horror aesthetic

✅ You play a lot of ‘graveyard matters’ decks



Don’t buy if:

❌ You prefer a cute look

❌ You want something more colorful Price check:

💲1985 Labs | $35.00

💲Walmart | $29.00 UK deal:

💷 £35.56 at Amazon

Ultra Pro MTG Fallout V.A.T.S playmat | $32.95 $24.40 at Amazon

Save $8.50 - This 24 x 13.5 inch stitched-edge playmat features everyone’s least favorite creature to encounter in the wasteland – a Deathclaw. While it’s already tempting enough for any Fallout-loving MTG fan, it being at its lowest-ever price definitely sweetens the pot. Buy if:

✅ You’re a Fallout fan

✅ You’re a big green, black, or Tarmogoyf player Don’t buy if:

❌ You’d like a playmat that marks out your board zones

❌ You want something more colorful Price check:

💲Star City Games | OOS

💲Ebay | $27.99 UK deal:

💷 £17.95 at Magic Madhouse

Ultra Pro Ravnica Remastered Fblthp playmat | $39.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - MTG’s cowardly homunculus, Fblthp is constantly getting lost and he’s somehow found himself on this playmat. If you have a soft spot for this little green guy, you’ll be happy to hear you can get this holofoil playmat for its lowest price ever right now. Buy if:

✅ You’d like a cute, colorful playmat

✅ You’ve got the Fblthp deck box



Don’t buy if:

❌ You find Fblthp creepy (understandable)

❌ You want a playmat that will intimidate your opponents Price check:

💲Ultra Pro | $29.99

💲Walmart | $29.99



UK deal:

💷£28.12 on eBay

LevelUp!Desks Dungeon Map playmat | $39.99 $31.99 at Etsy

Save $8 - This dungeon map layout might seem like it would be more at home in a tabletop RPG, but the zoned ‘rooms’ help separate each section of your board perfectly organized while playing Magic. Not only can you get $8 off right now, but you can also have it personalized for no extra cost. Buy if:

✅ You’d like a zoned playmat

✅ You’d like to customize your playmat with your name or another message Don’t buy if:

❌ You want a more eye catching playmat

❌ You’re not into TTRPGs or don’t like the dungeon map theme UK deal: £31.36 at Etsy

Looking to get ahead on other savings this July? Don't miss our guide to the upcoming Prime Day board game deals, or these Prime Day 3D printer deals. If you fancy moving your games from the tabletop to your handheld, swing by our Prime Day Steam Deck deals page.