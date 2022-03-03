How to swing under an arch in Fortnite

Going for a swing under an arch at Desert Arch, Big Bridge, or Covered Bridge in Fortnite seems like an apt thing to be doing right now, as at the time of writing we're in the midst of Amazing Web Week for the battle royale. The Fortnite quests are getting in on the act, with players using Spider-Man's Web-Shooters to swing under an arch at Desert Arch, Big Bridge, or Covered Bridge to tick off one of the weekly assignments.

Thankfully using Spider-Man's method of travel is pretty simple in Fortnite, as you just need to aim the Web-Shooter at a surface then hold the trigger to latch on and swing until you let go of it again. Take this knowledge with you to one of the Fortnite Desert Arch, Big Bridge, or Covered Bridge locations, and you'll be swinging under that arch in no time.

Where to swing under an arch at Desert Arch, Big Bridge, or Covered Bridge in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

To swing under an arch at Desert Arch, Big Bridge, or Covered Bridge in Fortnite, you need to go to one of the three landmarks we've tagged on the map here. Don't stress about trying to find some Spider-Man's Web-Shooters before you get there, as each location has several handy rucksacks nearby containing this superhero item – we've marked one in each area below, but if someone else has beaten you to it there are another couple close to that spot if you look around.

Fortnite Desert Arch location

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The Fortnite Desert Arch location is just southwest of Rocky Reels, and north of Butter Barn. If you head southeast from it you'll find Spider-Man's Web-Shooters a short distance away towards the river, then you just need to cross the road and swing under the Desert Arch.

Fortnite Big Bridge location

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The Fortnite Big Bridge location is southwest of Shifty Shafts, east of Covert Cavern, and directly north across the lake from Tilted Towers. You'll find Spider-Man's Web-Shooters attached to the girders within the bridge support structure, then you have a choice of three gaps to swing under the Big Bridge but you might want to pick the middle one to be safe.

Fortnite Covered Bridge location

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The Fortnite Covered Bridge location is up in the mountains to the far northwest of the island, and on the far side of the peak northwest of Logjam Lumberyard. You can collect Spider-Man's Web-Shooters from either end of the chasm span, then you have a hefty gap to swing under the Covered Bridge.

