A new Superman: Legacy report has revealed two of the frontrunners for Lex Luthor in the upcoming DC film – and it's looking to be a family affair.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Bill and Alexander Skarsgård are reportedly on the shortlist of actors to play the Superman villain, though Nicholas Hoult was originally wanted for Lex before deciding to go for Supes instead. Whether that means Hoult is still in the running to be Luthor is unclear.

Bill and Alexander Skarsgård certainly both have the credentials to play Lex Luthor, with Bill flexing his supervillain skills to chilling effect as Pennywise in both It movies, as well as recently portraying the flamboyant, sinister Marquis in John Wick 4. Alexander, meanwhile, played a similar role in Succession's CEO with an ego Lukas Mattson.

The report also details the status of the Clark Kent and Lois Lane screen tests. Per THR's sources, Hoult and Rachel Brosnahan tested together in costume as Clark and Lois, with the other pairings consisting of Tom Brittney and Phoebe Dynevor, and David Corenswet and Emma Mackey. The following day, the three potential Clark Kents then tested in costume as Superman opposite only Mackey. THR's sources added that this doesn't necessarily mean she's the favorite to play Lois, though.

Another detail revealed is that Superman will be debuting in a world in which superheroes already exist, with members of the Authority also needing to be cast. The Authority will be getting their own movie as part of DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters.

DC's latest release is The Flash, which has not been a box office success. The franchise still has two movies remaining from the old DCEU before Chapter One begins – Blue Beetle and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom are both releasing later this year.

