The Flash earns worst box office drop in DC history

By Lauren Milici
published

It's the worst box office drop for a comic book movie since Morbius

The Flash has set a new record for DC – though it's not a great one.

The film suffered a 73% drop in its second weekend, making it the worst-ever second-weekend drop for a DC film and the worst second-weekend drop for a comic book movie since Morbius (H/T Variety). 

The Flash earned $55 million in its opening weekend, then took in just $15.3 million the following week. This is almost as bad as Morbius's 73.8% weekend drop, but definitely brings a new low for DC: Black Adam only had a 59% drop in its second weekend, with Shazam! Fury of the Gods at 69%.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse maintains its number one spot, earning just over $300 million (domestic) after only four weeks.

Per The Direct, the biggest second-weekend drops for DC movies at the domestic box office are as follows:

  • The Flash - 72.5%
  • The Suicide Squad - 71.5%
  • Jonah Hex - 69.7%
  • Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice - 69.1%
  • Shazam: Fury of the Gods - 69%

The worst-ever domestic box office drops for comic book movies are:

  • Steel - 78%
  • Morbius - 73%
  • The Flash - 72.5%
  • X-Men: Dark Phoenix - 71.5%
  • The Suicide Squad - 71.5%
  • Hellboy II: The Golden Army - 70.7%
  • Jonah Hex - 69.7%
  • Hulk - 69.7%
  • Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice - 69.1%
  • Elektra - 69%

There's still time for The Flash to meet or surpass its $220 million budget, especially with global box office returns, but we'll see.

