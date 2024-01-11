House of the Dragon and Locke & Key stars are reportedly set to audition for DC's new Supergirl movie

Auditions for Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, DC Studios' upcoming movie about Superman's Kryptonian cuz, are set to begin very soon – and there are three actors already being eyed for the lead role.

According to Deadline, Zombies' Meg Donnelly, Locke & Key's Emilia Jones, and House of the Dragon's Milly Alcock are in the running to play Kara Zor-El. Screen tests will reportedly be held within the next month, while they simultaneously try to pin down a director. As expected, DC Studios co-boss James Gunn will be involved in both searches.

Created by Tom King and Bilquis Evely, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow's eight-issue comic ran between 2021 and 2022, and sees the titular character get approached by an alien girl whose home planet has been destroyed. Turns out, said stranger is out for revenge, and if Supergirl doesn't help her, she'll do it alone... whatever the cost.

"Now Kara, Krypto the dog, and an angry, heartbroken child head out into space on a journey that will shake them to their very core," the official synopsis concludes.

(Image credit: The CW)

"We see the difference between Superman, who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he's an infant," Gunn previously explained, per Variety. "Versus Supergirl, who was raised on a rock chip off of Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life."

Supergirl was previously brought to life on screen by Melissa Benoist as part of The CW's Arrowverse. Having premiered in October 2015, Supergirl, the show, saw the character juggle her media-based daytime job with her duties as a crime-fighting, justice-seeking, National City-saving hero, alongside her sister Alex (Grey's Anatomy star Chyler Leigh), Martian Manhunter (David Harewood), and her other pals at the Department of Extranormal Operations. It concluded after six seasons in November 2021.

As it stands, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow doesn't have an official release date, but we'll be sure to keep you posted. In the meantime, check out our guide to all of the upcoming DC movies and TV shows heading our way.