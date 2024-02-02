The Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League roadmap and post-launch content

A Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League roadmap and post-launch content promises to give the game a life beyond its campaign, with the Squad launching into Elseworlds and fighting Brainiac's forces for the foreseeable future. But what are the specifics of what's planned, and when can players hope to see future updates? We'll lay out all the known details about the Suicide Squad post-launch roadmap below…

(Image credit: Warner Bros. & Rocksteady)

Largely outlined by the development team in this video , as well as on the official X account (formerly twitter), the Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League roadmap of future updates highlights the following additions:

New seasons: At least four free seasons of added content are planned, the first of which launches in March 2024 (future seasons have no official date yet). There'll also be two new episodes added with the first season, seemingly themed around Two-Face and Scarecrow.

At least four free seasons of added content are planned, the first of which launches in March 2024 (future seasons have no official date yet). There'll also be two new episodes added with the first season, seemingly themed around Two-Face and Scarecrow. New playable characters: It seems as though each season will be themed, and the first season is themed around its new playable character: The Joker . This is not the same Joker as from the Arkham games, but will be an alternate "Elseworlds" variant. There will be three more Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League characters to follow later on, presumably one per season. What characters they will be remains to be seen, though a likely contender is Deathstroke, who was teased as a future Squad team member in Arkham Origins.

It seems as though each season will be themed, and the first season is themed around its new playable character: . This is not the same Joker as from the Arkham games, but will be an alternate "Elseworlds" variant. There will be three more Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League characters to follow later on, presumably one per season. What characters they will be remains to be seen, though a likely contender is Deathstroke, who was teased as a future Squad team member in Arkham Origins. New Battle Passes: Each Season will come with a new battle pass that awards cosmetics, including free and paid-for progression paths.

Each Season will come with a new battle pass that awards cosmetics, including free and paid-for progression paths. New Bosses and enemies: Players will go up against new bosses, imagery of which teases new versions of the Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Green Lantern and Superman.

Players will go up against new bosses, imagery of which teases new versions of the Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Green Lantern and Superman. New environments: The first season will add new Joker-and-Gotham themed locations to explore - presumably where much of the new content will be found. Like with characters, it seems as though there'll be a new environment added for every season.

Beyond that, players can expect to see more variants on the gameplay that they've come to expect from Suicide Squad - new Riddler challenges, new weapons, new activities, challenges and more besides, effectively broadening the scope of the entire game and progressing the narrative of Kill the Justice League with each season. How long each season will be or whether there'll be further updates beyond the promised fourth season remains to be seen - there's been no official indication either way at time of writing.

