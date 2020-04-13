Suicide Squad and Guardians of the Galaxy 3 release plans are still the same, James Gunn says

Our list of movies and TV shows being delayed by the coronavirus pandemic is getting longer, but James Gunn has no plans to add Suicide Squad and Guardians of the Galaxy 3 to that lineup.

Over the weekend, the director used his personal Twitter account to answer questions from fans about if and how the two hotly anticipated projects are being affected by the global response to COVID-19. First, he admitted that the timeline for Suicide Squad teasers - we're still waiting for our first - is going slower than he would hope . But he followed that up by saying he has no reason to believe the release of the film itself will be similarly affected.

Right now there’s no reason for #TheSuicideSquad release date to move. We are on or ahead of schedule. We were extremely fortunate to wrap shooting & set up editing from our homes (due to a post production team & studio with foresight) before quarantine. https://t.co/URRFXX58r3April 12, 2020

Gunn says the production is "on or ahead of schedule", with shooting finished before lockdown measures were put into place, and that editing work is proceeding remotely. He was similarly confident that the release date for Guardians of the Galaxy 3 won't be affected, though Disney still hasn't made any official announcements about when it plans to bring the film to theaters.

Right now the plans with Vol 3 are also exactly the same as they were before coronavirus. https://t.co/cVHe31gtPQApril 12, 2020

In a followup tweet , Gunn reminded readers that the release plans for both films aren't all up to him, and that things could change in the future. Still, it's nice to get a little reassurance from the director himself that things are still rolling on as smoothly as could be expected for the time being.

If the coronavirus pandemic is contained relatively soon, filmgoers will be able to return to theaters and the film industry will be able to resume work in full. However, the movies that have already had their release dates moved will likely affect those that follow them - either that or the superhero movie release calendar will be extra packed starting with Wonder Woman 1984 in August .