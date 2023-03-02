New Succession season 4 trailer teases the beginning of the end for the Roy family

Logan Roy (Brian Cox) is "out of control" and the Roy siblings are fighting for their lives in a new trailer for Succession season 4.

Season 3 ended with Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Roman (Kieran Culkin), and Shiv (Sarah Snook) teaming up against their father, but their plan was foiled by Shiv's husband Tom (Matthew Mcfadyen). Now, Logan's back and stronger than ever, too, after selling Waystar to Danish tech CEO Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård).

The new – and final trailer – sees the trio hoping to get Kendall's old friend Stewy (Arian Moayed) and his father Sandy on their side as Logan promises a "Night of the Long Knives" and tries to manipulate Roman into joining his team. Meanwhile, oldest son Connor (Alan Ruck) is still running for president – and, unsurprisingly, the polls are showing that he's at 1%. And, of course, there are still a few laughs sprinkled in too ("Hey Buddha, nice Tom Fords," Roman fires at Kendall).

Season 4 will be the show's final season . "I've never thought this could go on forever," showrunner Jesse Armstrong said in a recent interview with the New Yorker (opens in new tab). "We could go on for ages and turn the show into something rather different, and be a more rangy, freewheeling kind of fun show, where there would be good weeks and bad weeks. Or we could do something a bit more muscular and complete, and go out sort of strong? That was definitely always my preference."

Succession season 4 arrives on March 26 on HBO and HBO Max in the US and NOW TV in the UK, before airing on Sky Atlantic the following day. While we wait, check out our guide to all the other best new TV shows on the way in 2023 and beyond.