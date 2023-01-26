Succession season 4 gets release date and new trailer teasing the Roy family civil war

Succession season 4 finally has a release date – the hit HBO drama is returning to our screens on March 26, and there's a brand new trailer and some new stills to whet our appetite, too.

The series' official logline promises "existential angst and familial division" and the contents of the teaser trailer certainly back that up. Season 3 ended with Roy siblings Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Roman (Kieran Culkin), and Shiv (Sarah Snook) teaming up against their father Logan (Brian Cox), but their plan was foiled by Shiv's husband Tom (Matthew Mcfadyen). It looks like Logan's back and stronger than ever, too, after selling Waystar to Danish tech CEO Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård).

(Image credit: HBO)

"This is not about getting back at dad," Shiv tells her siblings in the trailer. "But if it hurts him, it doesn't bother me." In another scene, Kendall doesn't seem too optimistic about the odds of going up against their father: "It's a tightrope walk on a straight razor," he says to Roman. "500-foot reputational drop."

Meanwhile, Tom seeks reassurance from Logan that his position in the company will be safe even if he and Shiv get divorced. "If we're good, we're good," Logan tells him. Other brief clips show an argument with Matsson, Connor (Alan Ruck) and Willa (Justine Lupe)'s wedding, and Kendall on usual form staring wistfully out to sea.

(Image credit: HBO)

Succession season 4 arrives on March 26 on HBO and HBO Max in the US and NOW TV in the UK, before airing on Sky Atlantic the following day. While we wait, check out our guide to all the other best new TV shows on the way in 2023 and beyond.