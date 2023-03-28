Sarah Snook almost made Kieran Culkin cry with a comment about the Succession finale

Succession season 4 is the hit HBO comedy-drama's last, with the series wrapping up after half a decade on air, and some cast members are taking it harder than others.

"Hey, Kieran, you’ll love this," Sarah Snook, who plays Shiv Roy, told cast mate Kieran Culkin, who plays her on-screen brother Roman, during the 2022 Emmys (via Esquire (opens in new tab)). "When we finish this show, you and I will never work together again."

According to Culkin, "I went, 'Why the fuck would you say that? Fuck, I want to cry.'" Snook added, "It hit him much more than I thought it would."

Of the series ending, Culkin continued: "I haven’t had a fucking moment to think about how I feel about it. All I know is I feel kind of down. It’s hard to sort of accept. What are the stages of grief? I don’t know which one I’m in right now. Maybe depression or denial. Maybe a little bit of both."

The new season, which kicked off last weekend, sees Shiv, Roman, and their older brother Kendall (Jeremy Strong) locked in a civil war with their father Logan (Brian Cox) after he sold the family's media conglomerate without their input and foiled their chances at taking over the company after a tip-off from Shiv's husband Tom (Matthew Macfadyen).

Succession season 4 airs Sundays on HBO and Mondays on Sky Atlantic. For more on the series, check out our interview with cast members Sarah Snook, Nicholas Braun, and Alan Ruck, and make sure you never miss an episode with our Succession season 4 release schedule.