Succession season 4 release schedule: When is episode 1 airing on HBO and Sky?

Succession season 4 is just around the corner – and the final installment of HBO's hit satirical comedy-drama promises to be even more dramatic than ever before. After the explosive season 3 finale, which saw the Roy siblings team up against their media magnate father Logan (Brian Cox), the knives are out and everything is to play for in season 4. Alliances have been drawn, and it's all out civil war at Waystar Royco.

All of that means you're not going to want to miss a single episode of Succession season 4 – and that's where we come in. We've got the only guide you need for watching the new season, outlining exactly where you need to be, and when, in order to catch the latest episode, no matter where you are in the world. And, for more on season 4, check out our interview with Sarah Snook, Alan Ruck, and Nicholas Braun, who play Shiv, Connor, and Greg.

When is Succession season 4 episode 1 releasing on HBO and Sky?

Succession season 4 episode 1 reaches HBO and HBO Max on Sunday, March 26, at 9pm ET/6pm PT. UK viewers can catch the episode on Monday, March 27 at 2am GMT on NOW TV, or you can tune in at 9pm GMT later the same day on Sky Atlantic.

How many episodes of Succession season 4 are there?

Succession season 4 episode 1 – The Munsters – March 26

Succession season 4 episode 2 – Rehearsal – April 2

Succession season 4 episode 3 – Connor's Wedding – April 9

Succession season 4 episode 4 – TBA – April 16

Succession season 4 episode 5 – TBA – April 23

Succession season 4 episode 6 – TBA – April 30

Succession season 4 episode 7 – TBA – May 7

Succession season 4 episode 8 – TBA – May 14

Succession season 4 episode 9 – TBA – May 21

Succession season 4 episode 10 – TBA – May 28

