Is Stray on Xbox or coming to Game Pass?

Stray isn't on Xbox or Game Pass just yet but there's a chance it will be eventually, as it's currently listed as a 'console exclusive for a limited time' by Sony itself. That suggests it's only a timed thing and will eventually be a Xbox release as long as you don't might the wait.

It's likely a game Microsoft will want as well, even if it does get it some time after its initial release. It's reviewed well across the board, and caught a lot of people's eye because: cats. In our Stray review we called it a "phenomenal, if compact, feline adventure" and awarded it 4.5 out of 5. Here's everything we currently have on Stray's Xbox release and whether it's coming to Game Pass.

Is Stray coming to Game Pass on Xbox?

(Image credit: Sony)

While we can't be sure Stray will come to Game Pass in the future, we can be fairly sure it's coming to Xbox in some form. That image up there is from Stray's PlayStation teaser trailer (opens in new tab) . As you can see, it says very clearly that it's a "console exclusive for a limited time" as well as being available on PC. That almost certainly suggests an Xbox release is on the way, it's just a matter of when. Okay, there's a slim chance that the mention of console exclusivity could refer to a Nintendo Switch version only but it's unlikely - Annapurna Interactive, for the most part, releases its games on everything.

As for the Stray Xbox Game Pass release, that's a little harder to predict. Annapurna will have already taken a payment from Sony for the PlayStation exclusivity so it's hard to tell if it would, or even could, also take another one from Xbox to put it on Game Pass. Or if Microsoft would even pay up for a second hand release? Only time will tell there. If the PlayStation and PC releases do well enough, who knows? Everyone seems to love the cat game.