Everything announced at the Annapurna Interactive Showcase 2023

The third annual Annapurna Interactive Showcase has officially come and gone, but the announcements… the announcements live on. That includes, but is not limited to, several surprising new games as well as new platform announcements for previously released darlings.

While the below largely focuses on new games, platforms, and release dates, the showcase also featured new looks at Lorelei and the Laser Eyes from developer Simogo, Bounty Star from Dinogod, and Flock from Hollow Ponds and Richard Hogg. New partnerships between Annapurna Interactive and developer Marumittu Games as well as Glass Revolver were also announced.

Without further delay, however, here are all the games announced during the Annapurna Interactive Showcase 2023 alongside any new platform announcements or release dates and what we know about them so far.

Blade Runner 2033: Labyrinth

(Image credit: Annapurna Interactive)

Surprise! The first internally developed video game from Annapurna Interactive and game director Chelsea Hash is Blade Runner 2033: Labyrinth. While relatively little is known about what the game actually is, there is a delightfully atmospheric announcement trailer. We also know that it's coming to PC and console. This marks the first new Blade Runner video game in 25 years, with the original 1997 Blade Runner game getting a largely panned enhanced edition last year.

Ghost Bike

(Image credit: Messhof)

This is a new game from developer Messhof, perhaps best known for developing Nidhogg and Nidhogg 2. Unlike Nidhogg, it seems that Ghost Bike pits players against ghosts in the afterlife in contests of speed and skill in order to "return the true spirit of biking back to Wheel World," according to Annapurna. In other words, it kind of does what it says on the tin. It's set to launch for PlayStation, Xbox (including Game Pass), and PC via Steam, though no definitive window or date has been announced.

Lushfoil Photography Sim

(Image credit: Matt Newell)

First-person photography simulator Lushfoil Photography Sim from developer Matt Newell looks, as one might expect given the intended genre, gorgeous. It allows players to explore detailed recreations of locations from around the world, letting them capture photos of various landscapes using the in-game camera while traversing around and unlocking different cameras and even a first-person drone. The game is coming to Steam and console at some point in the future.

(Image credit: Geometric Interactive)

Alongside a new look at Cocoon, the upcoming video game from developer Geometric Interactive and Jeppe Carlsen of Limbo and Inside fame, the official release date was announced as September 29, 2023 for PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Xbox (and Game Pass), and PC via Steam. The adventure puzzle game continues to look rather solid, just like we thought at Summer Game Fest 2023 , and September can't come soon enough.

(Image credit: Outerloop Games)

Late last year, we called Thirsty Suitors from developer Outerloop Games "an emotionally mature yet playful RPG," and it finally has a release date. The showcase included a new look at a bunch of gameplay from the title before announcing that it will officially drop on November 2, 2023 for PS5, PS4, Xbox (including Game Pass), Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam.

to a T name and first details

(Image credit: uvula LLC)

The mysterious, previously revealed game from Keita Takahashi and the uvula team officially has a name and far more details. to a T is described as a 3D narrative adventure game that sees players take on the role of a teen (named Teen, apparently) that is… stuck in T-pose. As in, the default model pose with hands out to their side. Teen's dog and mother help out while they go to school and generally try to interact with objects. It looks delightful, and is coming to Xbox (and Game Pass) as well as PC via Steam at some point in the future.

Mundaun new platform launch

(Image credit: Hidden Fields)

Hand-penciled horror adventure Mundaun is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S… today! It's out today, June 29! The updated version includes 4K/60fps support, bug fixes, and more. We had a good time with it back in 2021 , and a current-gen version seems like icing on the cake.

Stray coming to Xbox

(Image credit: BlueTwelve Studio)

Incredibly cute, critically acclaimed video game Stray from developer BlueTwelve Studio is finally coming to Xbox consoles. Our own Sam Loveridge gave the PS5 version a nearly "purrfect" score in her Stray review last year, so this is one to pick up if you didn't have access previously. The new announcement trailer indicates that Stray should, well, stray onto Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One on August 10, 2023.

Storyteller coming to Netflix

(Image credit: Daniel Benmergui)

Speaking of new platforms, Storyteller is coming to the most surprising platform of all: Netflix. The video game from developer Daniel Benmergui is set to hit the streaming service on September 26, 2023 alongside a free content update that looks to add a little chaos to things. "Netflix" here also technically means "mobile."

While there's still likely plenty of time to wait for the above, there are dozens of upcoming PS5 games and upcoming Xbox Series X games to keep you otherwise preoccupied.