Katamari Damacy creator reveals his next game and it's as weird as you'd expect

Katamari Damacy creator Keita Takahashi has unveiled his next game, sort of, with a very brief teaser trailer that raises more questions than it answers.

The teaser, presented as part of the Annapurna Showcase (opens in new tab), opens with the logo for Uvula, the company Takahashi co-founded in 2010. That Uvula turns into an actual uvula, attached to a cartoonish 3D character sleeping soundly. The character is soon woken up by the licks of a very cute, very fuzzy dog.

The brief trailer concludes with the promise of "more to come," as a little doodle of the dog asks "when?" and "where?" (We're left with the questions, little guy, don't worry.)

Takahashi is best known for his work as the director of Katamari Damacy, and We Love Katamari, the first of the game's many sequels. His next project was the wild, semi-multiplayer PS3 download title Noby Noby Boy.

He's brought his charming, quirky game design sensibilities to various indie projects since then. His most recent release was Crankin's Time Travel Adventure, one of the 24 games included as part of the first season of the Playdate console.

Perhaps the most notable of Takahashi's post-Katamari projects is Wattam, released in 2019 for PC and PlayStation 4. (Annapurna also published Wattam.) That game was first announced in 2014 and had a long, long road to launch - here's hoping we won't have to wait quite so long for further info on this new game.

