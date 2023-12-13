Stranger Things season 5 has one name redacted in its cast list – and fans are trying to work out who it is

By Bradley Russell
published

Max? Eddie? Linda Hamilton's character? Here come the Stranger Things theories...

Sadie Sink in Stranger Things
(Image credit: Netflix)

It’s time to go digging for Stranger Things season 5 clues again. Why? Co-creator Ross Duffer has sent fan theories into overdrive with a redacted name on a cast list and, yes, everyone has turned their lives Upside Down trying to figure out who it is and what it could mean for the final season on Netflix.

On his Instagram story, Ross Duffer revealed a glimpse of the season five premiere’s cast list, with the caption "See you after the holidays." As you can see below, one of the names has been (conveniently) hidden.

Who could it be? Many, somewhat inevitably, have jumped to the conclusion that Max (Sadie Sink) is part of the list – especially given how her fate was left up in the air at the tail end of Stranger Things season 4 after the attack by Vecna.

One Redditor wondered whether it could possibly be Linda Hamilton’s unnamed character. The Terminator actor joined the cast of the Netflix series back in June, but nothing has yet been revealed about her role or who she might have ties to.

Another, though, is convinced it’s Max – after cross-referencing it with previous cast lists.

"Strongly suspect the crossed out name is Max since it’s in the same spot as the cast list for other eps they’ve released,” they wrote, adding, "Also, looks like there’s a ‘D’ on the end of that scribbled name. That being said, it honestly feels like they’re trying to bait Eddie fans."

We’ll likely find out very soon. For now, we can file that away under ‘crumbs of info’ in our Stranger Things season 5, right next to the cryptic opening line from the premiere’s script.

Stranger Things season 5, the show’s last, is set to commence filming very soon. While we wait, check out more of the best shows on Netflix.

