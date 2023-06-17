Linda Hamilton Joins Stranger Things Season 5

Yep, you read that right: Linda Hamilton is joining the cast of Stranger Things season 5.

The news comes as quite a surprise given that the Duffer Bros stated last year that they wouldn't be adding any new characters for the final season (probably because we're still crying over Eddie).

Hamilton is perhaps best known for her iconic portrayal as Sarah Connor in the Terminator franchise, a fearless mother leading the Resistance who will do anything to protect her child. Hamilton also starred as Vicky Baxter in Children of the Corn, played Doctor Amy Franklin in King Kong Lives, and played the mayor of a fictional town struggling to survive a volcanic eruption in Dante's Peak.

She's a certified badass, and Eleven and co. need all the badassery they can get if they're going to save the world and defeat Vecna once and for all. Though it's always possible that Hamilton could be playing a villain, specifically one that is part of the government officials hell-bent on executing Eleven. Either way, we're excited to see another 80s/90s icon join the cast and bring the fierceness.

Stranger Things season 5 was slated to begin filming this summer, but production has been paused due to the writer's strike. No worries, this gives them plenty of time to rewrite the script so Eddie Munsen can come back from the dead.

