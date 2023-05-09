Stranger Things’ final season will be delayed by writers' strike

Production on the final season of Stranger Things has shut down due to the WGA strike. Showrunners Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer shared the news via the writers' room Twitter account, confirming it’s "not possible" for production to continue during the writers' strike.

"Duffers here," they wrote on @StrangerWriters (opens in new tab). "Writing does not stop when filming begins. While we’re excited to start production with our amazing cast and crew, it is not possible during this strike. We hope a fair deal is reached soon so we can all get back to work. Until then - over and out #wgastrong"

Stranger Things season 5 will be the final season of the Netflix mega-hit. Picking up where it left off at the end of season 4, it’s expected all the gang will be back to face Vecna amid the havoc he’s wreaked on Hawkins.

Writing began on the show back in August 2022 and filming was expected to kick off in June 2023, according to Hopper star David Harbour. Stranger Things is just one of several productions shut down amid the strikes at Netflix with Cobra Kai and Big Mouth also delayed.

Elsewhere, production on Daredevil Born Again, Blade, Severance season 2, and Yellowjacket season 3 have all also been shut down and plenty of stars have been out supporting the strikers too. Christopher Nolan, Brett Goldstein, and Mindy Kaling have all been spotted out on the picket line.

