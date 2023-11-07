Stranger Things season 5 script reveal teases Will Byers flashback

To celebrate Stranger Things day, the writers of the Netflix show shared a tantalizing glimpse into the final season. Posting on Twitter, they shared the first few lines of the show’s opening to season 5.

This reads: "Darkness. The sound of cold trees. Groaning trees. And… a child’s voice. Singing a familiar song:" There’s no denying that it’s a mysterious tease, but luckily the Stranger Things community had their sleuthing hats on, and think they’ve worked it out.

👀 #strangerthingsday pic.twitter.com/sREWwbHkdoNovember 7, 2023 See more

All you need to do is cast your mind back to season one when Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) got trapped in the Upside Down. Struggling with being trapped away from his family, at one point in episode seven, he softly sings The Clash's 1982 song 'Should I Stay or Should I Go' to himself. Plenty of fans are predicting that we’ll be going back to this moment, especially because those notes in the script certainly sound like the Upside Down too.

It would make sense that Will opens the fifth and final season of Stranger Things as we know he’s going to be key to how it all ends. The Duffer Brothers teased this earlier this year, with Ross Duffer telling Variety: "Will really takes center stage again in [season] 5. This emotional arc for him is what we feel is going to hopefully tie the whole series together."

Stranger Things season 5 has been delayed by the ongoing strikes. While the writers’ strike is now over, the SAG-AFTRA one is still ongoing, which means cameras are yet to start rolling. Thankfully, we do have some more from the world of Stranger Things on the way still as a new play is opening in London’s West End, and according to its writers, it will be integral to the show going forward.

