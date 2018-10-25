Still want the Justice League Zack Snyder Cut? This final act shot might be the closest we’ll ever get

Mentioning the c-word around any Justice League fan might just get you into a spot of bother. The supposedly alternate cut (what were you thinking?) of the movie by its original director, Zack Snyder, has now reached near-mythical status. But where is the so-called Snyder Cut? Well, if you have the Justice League Blu-ray, you might have already seen a glimpse of a teeny-tiny portion of it, especially when it comes to the Justice League ending.

The shot, from Steppenwolf’s defeat at the end of the movie, (H/T Screen Rant) sees the entire team assembled and looking up at… something. To clear up any confusion about a shot that wasn’t in the final cut, Snyder stepped into comment after a fan asked him about it appearing in the Blu-ray extras of Justice League.

“It’s from the end looking into a boom tube,” Snyder says, referring to the moment where Steppenwolf is swarmed by his own Parademons and suddenly whisked away by forces unknown.

The original footage, which you can watch from 1:15 in the video below, shows each Justice League member get their own reaction shot but, in the purported Snyder Cut, they stand together. It’s only a small change, but a crucial one. Here, they are an actual team and not alone – and it hints at them forging a bond that would be crucial in taking on whatever is on the other end of that boom tube come Justice League 2.

Of course, things didn’t quite turn out that way. Instead, Joss Whedon was drafted in after Snyder chose to move away from the project after a family tragedy and whispers of a radically different Justice League Snyder Cut appeared. For now, we’ll have to make do with feeding off slightly-tweaked scraps to get our fill of all things Zack Snyder and Justice League.

Image credit: Screen Rant

