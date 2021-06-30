SteelSeries Prime esports range announced, offering OLED mouse displays and a tactical edge

In a bid to corner the pro-market, SteelSeries has announced an esports range that it's calling SteelSeries Prime. Consisting of specialist gaming mice and a new Arctis headset, they're "inspired by the rally car" and designed for peak performance. They're available now, and prices start at $59.99.

Leading the SteelSeries Prime charge are three gaming mice: the Prime ($59.99/£59.99), Prime+ ($79.99/£79.99), and Prime Wireless ($129.99/£129.99). These all feature Optical Magnetic switches that are "engineered to last 5x longer than the competition", but the Prime+ goes one better with onboard customization through an OLED screen that doesn't need any additional software. Meanwhile, the Wireless offers the same form-factor as the standard Prime mouse but cuts the cable with a battery life SteelSeries claims will last up to 100 hours. If that's accurate, it could be a contender for the title of best wireless gaming mouse (or best gaming mouse in general, for that matter).

As for the Arctis Prime, it's a wired gaming headset that's compatible with all varieties of PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch with an MSRP of $99.99/£99.99. It also has "noise isolating leatherette ear cushions that crush the background noise while high fidelity audio drivers deliver maximum detail separation." We'll have to see how it stacks up compared to the best PS5 headset and the best Xbox Series X headset, but SteelSeries tends to rank highly when it comes to audio so there's a reason to be optimistic.

By the looks of things, the SteelSeries Prime+ mouse will be one of the standouts. Thanks to that OLED screen which shows and allows you to edit polling rate, DPI, RGB, and lift-off distance, it's got a quirky but helpful USP that differentiates it from other esports mice like the Razer Viper 8K Hz. In addition, the TrueMove Pro/Pro+ sensor offers 1-to-1 tracking and "2X better accuracy than the competition." If you're into competitive games, that's enough to turn heads.

