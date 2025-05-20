Corsair's new gaming mouse has a secret weapon that could make it an insta-hit with streamers

The Corsair Scimitar is back, with the new Wireless SE model hitting the shelves today. That 12-button array returns in all its glory, with the addition of new Stream Deck features, an upgraded Marksman S 33K sensor, and a boosted 150-hour 2.4GHz battery life. At $139.99 / £139.99, the Corsair Scimitar Elite Wireless SE is $10 more expensive than the previous generation in the US.

Long considered one of the best gaming mouse models for MMO titles, 2025's iteration returns the 12-button array as well as the slidable panel design. This is where I've been having fun tinkering over the last few days.

Corsair Scimitar Elite Wireless SE | $139.99 at Corsair

This is the gaming mouse for those who want all their controls right at their fingertips, and its integration with Stream Deck kit now makes it a go-to for streamers as well. Corsair has the new Scimitar Elite Wireless SE pointer on its site for $139.99 right now, though I'm only seeing the black and yellow colorway available. Buy it if: ✅ You're a streamer

✅ You play MMO games

✅ You want as many buttons as possible Don't buy it if: ❌ You prefer a larger form factor UK: £139.99 at Corsair

That's a total of 16 customizable buttons, all readily available for personalization not just in iCue but in the Stream Deck software. The latter means you can now configure those clickers to run your streams, with the full suite of Stream Deck OBS and Twitch plugins available.

(Image credit: Future)

That's big news for anyone on live, but with the wealth productivity and media editing tools also available on the platform the Scimitar Elite Wireless SE goes well beyond usual keybinding opportunities. I currently have a full work profile set up with access to every keyboard shortcut I use on a day-to-day basis available at the tap of a button. On top of that, though, there's the potential for everything from full stream control to super-fast video editing all taking place in the right hand.

There's also an improved sensor under the hood, though the leap from the previous generation's 26,000 DPI to the new 33,000 DPI is only going to be noticed by the most competitive of players. The swap also comes with a faster 750 IPS, though, which will make for more accurate tracking over faster movements.

The Corsair Scimitar Elite Wireless SE packs 2.4GHz, Bluetooth, and wired connectivity, with an estimated 500-hour battery life over Bluetooth (no RGB) and 150-hour charge when used on 2.4GHz. That's well above the average set out by the best wireless gaming mice on the market, tying the the Scimitar's main competitor, the Razer Naga V2 Pro.

If you're keen to try the competition, I'm also rounding up all the best Razer mice on the market, but there's also a range of the best Logitech gaming mice to consider as well. Lefties won't get on well with the Corsair Scimitar, but I'm also hunting down the best left-handed gaming mice on the market.