Star Wars voice actor confirms Anakin Skywalker will return in a new animated series

Anakin Skywalker’s Star Wars story isn’t over yet – not by a long shot. Alongside Hayden Christensen’s live-action return as the Padawan-turned-Sith in the Obi-Wan series, his voice actor counterpart has teased a secret appearance in an upcoming animated series.

Matt Lanter, fresh off 95 episodes voicing Anakin in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, revealed to EW that another project is in the works.

"There's some new Lucasfilm Animation going on. I've been a part of some things I can't talk about yet. You'll see Anakin again," Lanter said. "I never quite put Anakin down, whether I'm doing a video game or something new for Lucasfilm Animation."

Next up on the docket in a galaxy far, far away – and the first possible opportunity for an Anakin appearance – is Star Wars: The Bad Batch. The animated spinoff, following a group of elite clone soldiers post-Clone Wars, starts streaming on May 4. So, if you needed another reason to watch The Bad Batch this Star Wars Day, hearing Anakin’s dulcet tones once more should hit the right notes.

Beyond that, Star Wars: Visions – an anthology series – will touch upon various aspects of the franchise. The 10-part celebration could act as another in-road into why Lanter is voicing Anakin once more.

Over in live-action, Hayden Christensen is back on screen as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader for the first time in over 15 years since 2005’s Revenge of the Sith. As revealed in December 2020, the Obi-Wan series will see Anakin and Obi-Wan "get into it again" according to director Deborah Chow.

"It was such an incredible journey playing Anakin Skywalker," said Christensen at the time (via StarWars.com). "Of course, Anakin and Obi-Wan weren’t on the greatest of terms when we last saw them… It will be interesting to see what an amazing director like Deborah Chow has in store for us all. I’m excited to work with Ewan again. It feels good to be back."

