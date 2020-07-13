Star Wars: The Clone Wars spinoff series 'The Bad Batch' coming 2021

A Star Wars: The Clone Wars spinoff series is coming to Disney Plus in 2021, and it's all about the Bad Batch.

The Bad Batch is a squadron of clones who are all a bit different to their typical clone counterparts – each possesses a singular exceptional skill that makes them an incredibly effective soldier. One is impossibly strong, one is a fantastic shot, and another is incredibly intelligent. We first meet the Bad Batch in The Clone Wars season 7 episode 1 when they're recruited by Commander Rex, and at first, they're a welcome source of comedic relief before becoming fully fleshed out characters.

The new series, titled Star Wars: The Bad Batch, will follow their journey after the Clone Wars and Order 66 as they take on daring mercenary missions and struggle to stay afloat and find new purpose.

"Giving new and existing fans the final chapter of Star Wars: The Clone Wars has been our honor at Disney Plus, and we are overjoyed by the global response to the landmark series," said Agnes Chu, Senior Vice President of Content at Disney Plus. "While the Clone Wars may have come to its conclusion, our partnership with the groundbreaking storytellers and artists at Lucasfilm Animation is only the beginning. We are thrilled to bring Dave Filoni's vision to life through the next adventures of the Bad Batch."

Yes, you read that right, Dave Filoni is back at the helm. The Star Wars legend – who acted as showrunner on Clone Wars and directed the first episode of The Mandalorian – will executive produce along with Athena Portillo (Clone Wars), Brad Rau (Star Wars: Rebels), and Jennifer Corbett (Star Wars: Resistance). Carrie Beck (The Mandalorian) will co-executive produce and Josh Rimes (Star Wars: Resistance) will produce.