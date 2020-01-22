Star Wars: The Clone Wars season 7 has a release date and an epic new trailer

Star Wars: The Clone Wars season 7 finally has a release date. The show returns February 21 and will be released exclusively through Disney Plus.

Along with the release date announcement, a trailer for the seventh – and final – season was released, teasing an epic showdown between Ahsoka Tano and Darth Maul. We also get fleeting glimpses of Anakin, Obi-Wan, Yoda, and Mace Windu as they come to realise that the Jedi may have been infiltrated by a greater evil. Watch the trailer above.

Disney has confirmed that Star Wars: The Clone Wars season 7 will consist of 12 episodes and – unlike on Netflix, where every episode of a season is released at once – Disney Plus will release episodes weekly. The company's statement on the show also confirmed that Dave Filoni, who acted as director and executive producer of The Mandalorian, will continue the storylines introduced in the original series, exploring the events leading up to Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.

Returning voice actors to the series include Matt Lanter (Anakin), Ashley Eckstein (Ahsoka Tano), Dee Bradley Baker (Captain Rex), James Arnold Taylor (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Katee Sackhoff (Bo-Katan), and Sam Witwer (Maul). Eckstein's voice was recently heard in the final moments of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

While Disney Plus subscribers in the US will be able to enjoy Star Wars: The Clone Wars season 7, the streaming service will be unavailable in the UK until March 24, when the show will be midway through its run.

