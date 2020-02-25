Star Wars: The Clone Wars season 7 release schedule: what time will episode 2 air on Disney Plus?

The Star Wars: The Clone Wars season 7 release schedule continues what is fast becoming a Disney Plus tradition: a return to the days of weekly watercooler shows.

With The Clone Wars season 7’s second episode fast approaching, it’s time you get well acquainted with not only the release date for all new Clone Wars episodes, but also what time they arrive on Disney Plus. After all, there’s nothing worse than seeing spoiler-filled discussion of the adventures of Ashoka and company as we hurtle towards the series finale. Here’s when to expect episode 2, as well as a full rundown of The Clone Wars season 7 release schedule right up until May.

The Clone Wars season 7, episode 2 release date is set for Friday, February 28 on Disney Plus. Titled, “A Distant Echo” we can also expect it to land at midnight Pacific/3 am Eastern. That’s 8am for those of you in the UK.

The Clone Wars season 7 release schedule

There are 12 episodes of The Clone Wars season 7, with one having already aired at the time of writing. Here’s the release schedule for the remaining 11 though, as we saw with The Mandalorian release schedule, that is subject to change. Bookmark and watch this space in case of further changes.

The Clone Wars season 7, episode 1 (“The Bad Batch”): Friday, February 21

The Clone Wars season 7, episode 2 (“A Distant Echo”): Friday, February 28

The Clone Wars season 7, episode 3 (“On the Wings of Keeradaks”): Friday, March 6

The Clone Wars season 7, episode 4 (“The Bad Batch”): Friday, March 13

The Clone Wars season 7, episode 5 (“Gone With a Trace”): Friday, March 20

The Clone Wars season 7, episode 6 (“Deal No Deal”): Friday, March 27

The Clone Wars season 7, episode 7 (TBA): Friday, April 3

The Clone Wars season 7, episode 8 (TBA): Friday, April 10

The Clone Wars season 7, episode 9 (TBA): Friday, April 17

The Clone Wars season 7, episode 10 (TBA): Friday, April 24

The Clone Wars season 7, episode 11 (TBA): Friday, May 1

The Clone Wars season 7, episode 12 (Series finale): Friday, May 8

What time will new episodes of The Clone Wars air on Disney Plus?

Right now, it appears as if The Clone Wars is mirroring The Mandalorian’s own release time: Midnight Pacific/3am Eastern/8am GMT Not ideal for those on the East Coast wanting to stay up and get a dose of pre-Order 66 action, but it appears to be sticking to its blasters in that respect. We’ll find out more on Friday and update accordingly.

What is The Clone Wars season 7 release schedule in the UK?

Nothing has been officially released in regards to The Clone Wars season 7 release schedule in the UK. With whispers that The Mandalorian will air weekly, despite being freely available in its entirety in the US, there’s every chance The Clone Wars will follow suit and start releasing weekly from the season 7 premiere on the Disney Plus UK release date of Tuesday, March 24.