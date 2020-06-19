Star Wars: Squadrons won't have microtransactions or a live-service strategy

Star Wars: Squadrons is aiming for an upfront structure without microtransactions or long-term live-service trappings.

Creative director Ian Frazier discussed the game's business model with Game Informer . "We're trying to say with this game that we have a $40 price point, we want to feel generous to players, and we want it to feel like a complete experience," he says. "Like 'You gave us your $40. Here's a game that you will love. Thank you.' That's it. This isn't something we are building around a live-service strategy. It's built around a game that is complete and great in its own right."

Motive and EA have stressed the lack of microtransactions in Squadrons especially hard following the reveal of its first gameplay trailer , which showed off in-depth ship and pilot customization. Previous EA-published Star Wars games, most notably Star Wars: Battlefront 2, nested deep and often intrusive microtransaction systems within similar systems, so Squadrons was likely eager to get ahead of any potential concerns. Fortunately, as Motive said at the June 18 EA Play Live show, you can unlock every last bit and bob just by playing the game.

In a separate interview with Polygon , Frazier also confirmed that Motive isn't currently planning any DLC for Star Wars: Squadrons. "Not saying it’s impossible, but that’s really not that we’re going for," he says. "We’re going for a game that you buy and you [have and you like]."