Jedi survivor isn't on PS4 or Xbox One so here's what you can play it on

Star Wars Jedi Survivor isn't on PS4 if you were hoping to get it on an older PlayStation. It's also not on Xbox One, meaning you can only play the game on PS5, Xbox Series X and PC.

The official site lists "PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S" as its only platforms, which is obviously not ideal if you haven't got one of those. There's not even a whisper of Jedi Survivor on PS4 or Xbox happening either, so don't hold out any hope for a change of heart before it releases on March 17, 2023.

That's actually not a huge surprise when the Jedi Survivor system requirements revealed the game will need 130GB of storage space. It suggest the sequel is going to be bigger in a way that last gen hardware couldn't do, or would hold back current systems to try.

So it's PS5 and Xbox Series X for Star Wars Jedi Survivor on the console front, only. And if that's where you're going to end up playing it, what can you actually get? Below is what we do know about the various Star Wars Jedi Survivor editions available.

Any Star Wars Jedi Survivor pre-order gets you the Obi-Wan Kenobi cosmetic pack:

The Jedi Survivor Deluxe Edition gets you the Scoundrel and Rebel Hero cosmetic packs (Han Solo and Luke)

And, finally, there's also a Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Collector's Edition that comes with a bunch of extras, including a lightsaber hilt in a box, steelbook and a Deluxe Edition of the game.

Big HOWEVER, though: that 'functional lightsaber hilt' doesn't come with a blade. That, inexplicably, is sold separately.

So there are all your options for platform. There's no Star Wars Jedi on PS4 or Xbox One, but if you can upgrade, or are going to, there's three options on PS5 and Xbox Series X, as well as PC.