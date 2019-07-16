Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is already on sale for $50 with Amazon Prime Day

If you're more about delayed gratification than instant results, fear not. The Amazon Prime Day game deals still have something for you. If you're based in the US, the online retailer is offering $10 discounts on a variety of upcoming new games of 2019, including Cyberpunk 2077, Dying Light 2, and Doom Eternal.

One such title in the pre-order sale is Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, the upcoming action RPG from developer Respawn (Titanfall 2, Apex Legends) and publisher EA, due to release this November 15 on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

Pre-order a console edition of the game on Amazon US, and you only have to pay $50.94 to secure your copy, down from the usual $59.99 price point that most gamers are used to coughing up for a new, triple A release.

NB: this discount only shows up once you've reached the Checkout point of the process on Amazon's website.

That's almost a $10 price drop for a game that isn't even out yet, giving you a 15% discount that almost certainly won't be found anywhere else between now and Fallen Order's release date. You only have a few more hours to make the purchase, too, as Amazon Prime Day is starting to wrap up. Go on, treat yourself.

