Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order fans think one in-game detail links to the wider Star Wars universe

Fans think they've found a clue in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order which points to a wider universe and the continuation of Cal's journey in future games.

Just below, you can see a screenshot of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order's skill tree, which appeared earlier today on the Gaming Details subreddit. The original poster theorizes that because Cal's skill tree is relatively small in comparison to the nodes that stretch beyond the horizon near the top of the screen, there's much more to come for Cal in mastering the force and discovering his place among the Jedi in the wider Star Wars universe.

It could be a pretty compelling theory, or it could simply be an innocent design choice by the development team at Respawn Entertainment. Nonetheless, it's exciting to think about all the things Cal Kestis has yet to master in the ways of the Force, and how his journey might have only just begun in the wider Star Wars universe.

After all, theories about a potential sequel to Jedi: Fallen Order make sense when you consider the astronomical commercial success of Respawn's game. As of May 2020, the game had soared past 10 million sales worldwide, and in November 2020, it was revealed that Fallen Order was the second highest-grossing game of the past 12 months, beaten only by Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. No matter the star power of Star Wars, that's some astounding sales figures for Respawn and publisher EA.

This isn't the only thing Fallen Order fans have discovered about the game of late. Last month, it was revealed that a reference to the prequel films was hiding in plain sight all along, albeit in a particularly tricky easter egg to activate. If you want to hammer on a door button 66 times to hear something special, then this is an easter egg for you.

