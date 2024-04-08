Logan director's Star Wars movie will be co-written by someone who penned some of Andor's best moments

Logan director James Mangold's upcoming Star Wars movie will be co-written by an Andor scribe who was behind some of the series' best moments.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Beau Willimon will work on the script with Mangold. The film will be set 25,000 years before the Star Wars timeline as we know it and has the working title of Dawn of the Jedi.

Willimon is credited with writing the Andor episodes 'Narkina 5,' 'Nobody's Listening!', and 'One Way Out.' Cast your minds back, and you'll remember that these three episodes make up the prison arc starring Andy Serkis's Kino Loy, and are widely regarded as not just the best episodes of Andor, but some of the best episodes of Star Wars ever.

Plus, 'One Way Out,' contains the powerful speech from Stellan Skarsgård's Luthen Rael, one of the highlights of the entire series.

According to THR, Mangold is expected to start working on Dawn of the Jedi after he's finished on his Timothée Chalamet-starring Bob Dylan biopic, titled A Complete Unknown. The next Star Wars movie to release will be The Mandalorian & Grogu, which is arriving on May 22, 2026.

There's also the Rey movie starring Daisy Ridley and Dave Filoni's Star Wars movie that will tie together the Disney Plus shows, though neither project has a release date just yet.

Next up for Star Wars is Tales of the Empire, which arrives this May 4, while The Bad Batch season 3 continues weekly. For everything else the galaxy far, far away has in store, check out our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows.