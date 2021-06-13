Stalker 2 release date revealed and it's coming next year

The Stalker 2 release date is official after years of waiting, and it's coming your way next year.

The Xbox E3 2021 event hosted the grand reveal of a new trailer for the long-awaited sequel, which included both the Stalker 2 release date and the new, official Stalker 2: Heart of Chernobyl title. The open-world shooter set in a strange and twisted Chernobyl containment zone is headed to Xbox Series X and PC on April 28, 2022, and it will be a day-one selection for Xbox Game Pass as well.

The trailer is set the perspective of our new hero Skif, cutting between some sedate scenes around the campfire with some sorta-friendly faces, and Skif cutting through the many dangers of the containment zone.

Developing...