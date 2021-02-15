Metro Exodus is getting a PC Enhanced Edition as well as other additional upgrades

Metro Exodus is getting a free Enhanced Edition upgrade which is set to release as soon as this Spring.

According to a statement released on Steam , Metro Exodus’ 4A Engine will be receiving an overhaul which will result in various visual improvements. This update comes shortly after the announcement that a Metro Exodus next-gen version is on its way.

The update will offer “advanced Ray Traced Reflections and support for DLSS 2.0 on NVIDIA hardware, which offers sharper image details and increased framerates and display resolutions.” So basically, everything is about to look a whole lot shinier.

The developers have stated that “this upgrade is so extensive, it will require a Ray Tracing capable GPU as the minimum spec, and we will need to deliver this version as a separate product – it is not a simple ‘patch’ to the base game – instead it will be offered as an extra entitlement to all existing Metro Exodus PC players.”

4A Games, and the game’s publisher Deep Silver, have promised that they will be “applying the same philosophy as [their] Xbox and PlayStation upgrades”, which means that all pre-existing owners of Metro Exodus will receive the PC Enhanced Edition for free on the Epic Games Store, Steam, and GoG when it is released later this year.

The statement also revealed that the team behind this first-person shooter trilogy will be bringing Metro Exodus to Mac and Linux, with the Mac version releasing via the Apple Store, Steam, and Epic Games Store in March, and the Linux version “set to follow a little later in the year on Steam”