Splatoon amiibo - what they do and where to get them

It's only right that Splatoon amiibo are causing a stir; they allow you to pick up some pretty sweet bonuses in the third game. So, where are they available? What do they all do?

Don't worry, we've got you. Because many Splatoon amiibo figures are out of production and nearly impossible to get hold of, we've been busy rounding up the best offers on them (our bargain-hunting software is on the lookout 24/7). We've also got information on which in-game rewards you get for scanning each figure, not to mention when the new amiibo for Splatoon 3 are due to hit shelves.

Just don't be put off if you see that the Splatoon amiibo you want is a Japanese import. Because many of them have been retired, it's often the only way to get your hands on older models. And seeing as amiibo aren't region-locked, it doesn't actually matter where they've come from - they'll still work in exactly the same way, and they still make top-notch gifts for gamers. Equally, don't worry that your original amiibo from the first Splatoon won't work with the new game. Every single one is compatible with Splatoon 3.

Splatoon amiibo - bonuses and best prices

1. Inkling Girl (Smash Bros.) Bonuses:

- School Uniform

- Squid Hairclip

- School Shoes



She's arguably the most iconic Splatoon character, so it makes sense that an Inkling Girl - and an amiibo with her classic look - would appear in the Smash Bros. series. This figure has the same benefits as the other Inkling Girl but is slightly easier to get hold of. 2. Inkling Boy (Classic) Bonuses:

- Samurai Helmet

- Samurai Jacket

- Samurai Shoes



The original Inkling Boy hit shelves in 2015 so is a little pricier than it used to be, but the effort's worthwhile; pick it up and you'll gain access to some very slick Samurai gear. Look a little harder and you can even get a purple variant with the same bonuses, but be warned - it's nearly impossible to find. 3. Inkling Squid (Green) Bonuses:

- Power Armor

- Power Mask

- Power Boots



There are a few Squid amiibo figures kicking around, but the original might be our favorite because it perfectly captures how they look in-game. Although the best prices are on Japanese imports, they're not unreasonable in cost (just don't bother trying to find the orange variant - it's long gone). 4. Inkling Girl (Neon Pink) Bonuses:

- School Cardigan

- Fringed Loafers

Considering how she's the poster-child for 2018's Splatoon 2, it's no surprise that the new Inkling Girl got her own amiibo. And thanks to a more recent release-date, it's much easier to find than older Splatoon figures as well. Throw in a dynamic pose and you've got one of the best Splatoon amiibo on your hands. 5. Inkling Boy (Neon Green) Bonuses:

- Squinja Suit

- Squinja Mask

- Squinja Shoes



The Neon Pink Inkling Girl wasn't the only star of Splatoon 2; this Neon Green warrior also graced its cover. This one opts for very cool ninja (or 'Squinja', because clearly someone at Nintendo loves a good pun) gear as a bonus in-game. Just remember, it's hard to find on shelves these days. 10. Pearl & Marina Bonuses:

- Pearlescent Hoodie, Crown, and Kicks

- Marinated Top, Headphones, and Slip-Ons



The new hosts of Splatoon have also been transformed into amiibo figures, and it's easiest - not to mention cheapest - to get both as part of a single dual-pack. They are available separately, but the price is usually quite high for each one. 7. Octoling Boy Bonuses:

- Steel Platemail

- Steel Helm

- Steel Greaves



Splatoon 2 shook things up by adding the Octolings. You can get an amiibo of one with other Octoling figures, but if you just want the Boy, it's often cheaper to buy separately than as a bundle. 8. Octoling Girl Bonuses:

- Enchanted Hat

- Enchanted Robes

- Enchanted Boots



Want to buy the Octoling Girl amiibo by itself? You'll be lucky if you can find one at a decent price. Unlike the other Octoling figures, we'd recommend grabbing it as part of the Octoling bundle. 9. Octoling Octopus Bonuses:

- Fresh Fish Head

- Fresh Fish Gloves

- Fresh Fish Feet



The moody pose on this figure has them judging you from behind crossed tentacles - or perhaps it's judging how hard it is to get this amiibo solo. You may be better off with the full Octoling bundle. 6. Callie & Marie Bonuses:

- Hero Jacket, Headset, and Runner Replica

- Armor Jacket, Helmet, and Boot Replica



This double-pack gets you both characters bundled together, and although it's possible to buy Splatoon's original hosts separately, you'd be paying over the odds (unless you're based in the UK, anyway). 11. Inkling Girl (Classic) Bonuses:

- School Uniform

- Squid Hairclip

- School Shoes



One of the 'classic' Splatoon characters that's been here since the start, this amiibo came out way back in 2015. That can make it tricky to find, especially if you're looking for the green color-swap. If you struggle, look for the Super Smash Bros. alternative instead - it has the same benefits and is easier to get hold of. 12. Inkling Squid (Purple) Bonuses:

- Power Armor Mk 1

- Power Mask Mk 1

- Power Boots Mk 1



Unlike many of the Squid amiibo (most of which launched alongside the original game), this one's not hard to find. It's the Splatoon 2 version of an Inkling's swimming form, and besides being pretty dynamic as a figure in its own right, it gets you some pretty sweet gear for your trouble.

Splatoon 3 amiibo

(opens in new tab) Octoling (Blue), Inkling (Yellow), Smallfry

The latest Splatoon amiibo from the new game are due to land at some point this Winter, but unfortunately, we don't have a firm release date beyond that vague launch window. There's no word on what they'll do when scanned either, so we'll keep you informed as and when we know more.



- Benefits unknown

Splatoon amiibo FAQ

Can I use old Splatoon amiibo with Splatoon 3? If you're worried that your original Splatoon amiibo won't work with the new game, don't be - Splatoon 3 is compatible with all Splatoon amiibo figures. That means you can still scan the classic 2015 models and get something in-game.

Can I use Splatoon amiibo figures from other countries? Fear not if imports are your only way of getting certain Splatoon amiibo; they are region free, meaning they work the same way on Nintendo Switch consoles in any part of the world. Because the only way of getting older Splatoon amiibo figures is via imported Japanese versions, that's just as well.

