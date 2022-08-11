All Splatoon 3 maps confirmed for the shooter sequel so far

To date, the roster of Splatoon 3 maps caps out at 12, but that's only the maps that have been confirmed for the shooter sequel so far. There's both returning maps from the series' past, as well as brand new maps exclusive to the latest game in the shooter series, promising both known hallmarks and fantastic new battlefields. Between that and the growing list of Splatoon 3 weapons, we're starting to get a good picture of what to expect. Here's a full list of all the Splatoon 3 maps we know of so far.

Splatoon 3 maps

Scorch Gorge

The first stage confirmed to be set in the Splatlands (which is where Splatoon 3 partially takes place), Scorch Gorge looks like your typical Splatoon map. There's lots of high points rising above the map, where attackers can rain down ink on their foes, as well as plenty of alleyways and back routes where attackers can get around those defending a given point.

Eeltail Alley

Now here's a map that definitely looks reminiscent of a few from Splatoon 2, even though it isn't actually from the previous game in Nintendo's series. Eeltail Alley has a variety of criss-crossing walkways and pathways, going above and under each other, which should make for a lot of vertical warfare on this brand new map for Splatoon 3.

Hagglefish Market

Hagglefish Market looks like one of the more colorful maps for Splatoon 3, and we can even see creatures still using it for their everyday uses while us Inklings battle it out, just like how Inklings and Octolings would hang out in Inkopolis. Just take care not to step into the water running through and to the sides of this stage though, unless you want a quick trip back to the respawn area.

Undertow Spillway

Undertow Spillway definitely looks like one of the more industrial areas in Splatoon 3. With all the bright colors of Nintendo's shooter series, it's pretty easy to forget there's an industrial undertone to Splatoon, and nowhere is it more prevalent than in this new stage, complete with gated walls through which to shoot ink and dive through.

Mincemeat Metalworks

Yep, you guessed it - this map is based around a scrapyard. When we saw screenshots of Mincemeat Metalworks earlier this year in 2022, Nintendo revealed it was a stage built from scrap, and designed to produce more scrap, for some reason. Anyway, this map features cranes, scrap metal cubes, discarded vehicles, and even a massive rusting ship in the background.

Hammerhead Bridge

The first of the returning maps in Splatoon 3, Hammerhead Bridge actually originated from all the way back in the original Splatoon on the Wii U. If this new iteration of the map is like its original counterpart, we can expect tight fights along walkways and in between cars, but be careful not to fall through any of the grated pathways while you're in ink form.

Museum D'Alfonsino

Another of the returning maps from the original Splatoon, Museum D'Alfonsino probably looks like one of the fancier maps in Splatoon 3 that we've seen so far. In the original iteration of the map at least, we fought in the courtyard of the museum itself around five rotating platforms, and from the pre-launch footage so far, it looks like we'll be up to the same tricks this time around.

Mahi-Mahi Resort

The third map from the original Splatoon, Mahi-Mahi Resort has the added challenge of pathways and areas of the map which change on a set timer. After roughly 90 seconds, parts of the map will move up and down, meaning you can suddenly get the drop on foes beneath you, or become at risk of getting splatted yourself. This map should provide excellent replay value based on these ever-changing parts.

Inkblot Art Academy

A map coming to us from Splatoon 2 this time, Inkblot Art Academy doesn't take place within an actual academy building itself, but rather the area between two towering campus buildings. There's all the urban environments you'd expect from this level in the academy, including tarmac-covered pathways, plenty of cars, and even a campus pond.

Sturgeon Shipyard

Another map hailing from Splatoon 2, Sturgeon Shipyard sort of takes after Mahi-Mahi Resort, utilizing changing pathways to catch players off guard and switch up the dynamic rapidly. This time though, players work their way up a ship under construction, but cranes above can change the layout of the level by moving pathways upwards and downwards whenever they please.

Makomart

Another map coming into Splatoon 3 from its direct predecessor, Makomart is basically styled around your average superstore. No, you probably can't do your weekly shop in here, but you will be able to battle it out among the aisles of cans and other Inkling goodies to claim victory over your opponent.

Wahoo World

Another stage with changing areas, and one that hails from Splatoon 2, is Wahoo World. No, this doesn't have anything in common with the activity from The Sims, but instead takes place in the middle of a huge theme park. Kids do love theme parks after all, and in this one there's a central rotating platform, while the rest the map is decked out with extending and retracting bridges that change up whenever they want.

It's worth mentioning that the maps carrying over to Splatoon 3 from previous games could well change from when we last saw them. In fact, a previous job listing shared in February 2021 by Nintendo sought out workers to renovate existing stages for Splatoon 3. Therefore, don't be surprised if any of the levels we've highlighted here from Splatoon and Splatoon 2 look and feel very different in Splatoon 3.

Splatoon 3 DLC maps

Yes, Splatoon 3 will DLC support after launch from Nintendo. While the developer has stated there'll be over two years worth of free cosmetics and weapons to fight over, they haven't actually commented on how many post-launch maps Splatoon 3 will see, or how long players can expect new maps to arrive in the shooter. Keep an eye on this guide for any new developments on this front!