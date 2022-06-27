All Splatoon 3 weapons announced so far

Splatoon 3 weapons have been announced in large numbers - aside from returning gear from older games, we're also seeing at least two new devices introduced as part of Splatoon 3 that look like they'll be used to even up the odds against other grotesque child/cephalopod hybrids. Below we've listed the full arsenal of weapons, as well as details on the announced new weapons in Splatoon 3 that players can expect to be using.
All Weapons in Splatoon 3 listed
The full weapon list for Splatoon 3 at time of writing is as follows (more weapons besides these have been suggested by promotional material, but not confirmed).
- Tri-Stringer/Stringers (new)
- Ink Vac (new)
- Crab Tank (new)
- Triple Inkstrike (new)
- Big Bubbler (new)
- Trizooka (new)
- Killer Wail 5.1 (new)
- Zipcaster (new)
- Angle Shooter (new)
- Shooter
- Blaster
- Charger
- Roller
- Brush
- Slosher
- Splatling
- Brella
- Dualies
- Splat Bombs
- Curling Bombs
- Burst Bombs
- Suction Bombs
- Splash Walls
Obviously a lot of these weapons can be broken up into sub-categories and variations - there's over a dozen types of Shooter, for example - but it'll help to explain that all basic weapons from Splatoon 1 and 2 will be in Splatoon 3, as confirmed by this official Tweet. So if you're wondering if a certain type of Roller you remember from Splatoon 2 will make the transition - yes, it will! That being said, it's been made clear that balances and modifications to much of the existing arsenal will be implemented, so expect small-to-moderate changes on a lot of the recognisable gear.
All new weapons in Splatoon 3
Nintendo has revealed a fair amount of details about the new weapons, sub-weapons, and special weapons players can expect from them, information on which we've collated for you below
- Tri-Stringer (main weapon)
- A special kind of variant of the Stringer weapon type that'll be debuting in the game, the Tri-Stringer is a bow that fires three shots that trail ink behind them before exploding.
- Ink Vac (special weapon)
- A weaponised vacuum, this serves as a strange form of defense - it sucks up the ink from enemy attacks before they land, then fires back all that ink - the more you've sucked up, the better it'll be. Early indications make it seem like it'll be the special for the Charger, but that's not been confirmed.
- Crab Tank (special weapon)
- A full-on vehicle, this is a crab-shaped tank that players can drive around, shooting explosives, projectiles, and rolling into a ball for improved movement.
- Triple Inkstrike (special weapon)
- A new variation of the Inkstrike, this allows you to fire missiles and throw out beacons that mark where they land, creating vast ink explosions. Footage suggests that the Triple Inkstrike appears to be the special for the Slosher.
- Big Bubbler (special weapon)
- This is an improved version of the original Bubbler from Splatoon 1, a dome shield with an exposed generator on top. The shield can be used to protect teammates, while enemies can shoot the generator to compromise the shield and make it shrink.
- Trizooka (special weapon)
- An altered Inkzooka from the first game, the Trizooka basically fires three shots instead - a simple, effective upgrade that's more focused on damage than ink distribution.
- Killer Wail 5.1 (special weapon)
- Another variation of older gear, this upgrade to S1's Killer Wail creates sixx floating megaphones that follow the user and fire lasers at nearby targets.
- Zipcaster (special weapon)
- Every game is better with a grapple hook, and clearly Splatoon 3 agrees, as the Zipcaster is a special grapple hook that allows you to stick and swing on surfaces, then automatically returns you to the trigger point when it runs out, allowing you to do quick strikes in enemy terrain.
- Angle Shooter (sub weapon)
- This strange device fires a long-range beam that bounces and reflects off surfaces in perfect angles, allowing you to ricochet the beam and hit targets around corners, or bounce off multiple walls to hit unseen foes.