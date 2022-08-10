Splatoon 3 features a 1v1 competitive card game

Nintendo has revealed a Turf Wars spin-off card game for Splatoon 3 during the game's dedicated Direct.

Suitably named 'Tableturf Battle', the 1v1 competitive game mode within Splatoon 3 was inspired by the classic Turf Wars game mode and will see players face off in what looks like some kind of Tetris-inspired battle. There will be over 150 cards for players to collect and use in the game, each representing a different in-game weapon. Like in Turf Wars, players will have to build their deck and use their various cards to ink as much of the grid with their colour paint as possible.

As revealed during the presentation, each player will be gifted an in-game starter deck to help get their card collection started. If you want to put your skills to the test against the likes of Splatville residents such as Sheldon, you can do so in the Tableturf battle dojo and, as you progress, earn in-game rewards. Not much else was revealed about this mysterious new mode, but we were promised more information about it soon.

We got an awful lot of exciting information about Splatoon 3 during the almost half an hour long showcase. Some essential titbits include the announcement of a Splatoon 3 beta, which will debut later this month in the form of Splatfest. We also found out that Nintendo plans to keep Splatoon 3 relevant for as long as possible with "large-scale paid DLC" and two years of free updates .

Just can't wait to play the colourful shooter following the direct? The good news is that we really don't have to wait long at all as Splatoon 3 is due to release on September 9, 2022. Can't wait even that long? Even better news, Nintendo is releasing a special edition of the Nintendo Switch OLED console on August 26.