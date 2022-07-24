Marvel's Kevin Feige talks Spider-Man's future in the MCU following SDCC reveals

San Diego Comic-Con saw Marvel clue fans in on its future plans, from a brand new Daredevil series and a Thunderbolts movie to the beginnings of the next stage in the ever-expanding franchise: Phase 5. With several titles to look forward to though, it's hard to see where certain existing heroes, like Spider-Man, will fit in.

Fortunately, Kevin Feige has opened up about the future of Tom Holland's Peter Parker within the MCU. Following the event, the studio president namedropped the webslinger when he stopped to chat with MTV News' Josh Horowitz (opens in new tab), and was asked what's in store for Harry Styles' returning Eternals character Eros.

"The adventures of Eros and Pip is something very exciting for us. You talk about Ghost Rider, we've got Blade, we've got Doctor Strange," Feige began. "We've got the supernatural angles, we've got the street-level with our announcement of Daredevil, and of course, Spidey going into the street-level heroes. And cosmic, and that's where our friends Eros and Pip live."

Peter got mixed up in cosmic business in Spider-Man: No Way Home, after he asked Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to conjure him up a spell that would make everyone forget he's Spider-Man. Only, the incantation went awry and saw the pair tear a whole in space and time – and soon Spidey found himself fighting foes from different universes.

At the end of the movie, Strange was forced to revisit his spell to stop all of the multiverse from imploding, but in strengthening it, he wiped everyone's memories of Peter and his superhero alter-ego – including his own. With that, it makes sense that Spider-Man's next outing will be a more grounded affair. Sony still owns the rights to Spider-Man, too, so it'll partly be up to them how involved he is in newly titled Multiverse Saga.

