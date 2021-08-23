Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer has leaked – and spoilers are all over social media

The Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer has been leaked. Don’t worry, you won’t be getting any spoilers here – we’re waiting for the official release in 1080p, thank you very much – but it might be time to go on an impromptu social media blackout.

It appears, for some, the waiting for No Way Home’s trailer launch proved too much. A trailer with unfinished CGI is doing the rounds and you can already see the results: worldwide Twitter trends and YouTube thumbnails have spoiled some of the MCU’s worst-kept secrets.

Our advice? Start putting up filters and stop doomscrolling on Twitter, otherwise you’ll likely ruin some of the first trailer’s big surprises ahead of time.

Intriguingly, Spider-Man actor Tom Holland has recently posted on his Instagram story that "You ain’t ready", which potentially indicates an official trailer drop could be imminent.

Sony has an event at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on August 23 and there’s every chance the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer could be shown there behind closed doors before being unleashed on the public later this week.

In other Spidey-centric leak news, a recent set photo seems to show Doctor Strange meeting up with Tom Holland’s Peter Parker. That crossover has been backed up by a series of early looks at No Way Home merchandise, which features Benedict Cumberbatch’s Sorcerer Supreme and Wong (Benedict Wong) in the Sanctum Santorum with the webhead.

For more on the MCU, check out our guide on how to watch the Marvel movies in order, as well as a rundown of Marvel Phase 4.